OnePlus 6 rumours hint at under-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845 processor and notch from iPhone X

Dubbed as one of the best smartphones of 2017, the OnePlus 5T did manage to get some good traction to itself and OnePlus keeps its promise of providing high-end specifications at a relatively lower price point. But it seems that the appetite of the company is not stopping. The brand is rumoured to be in works on the next smartphone the OnePlus 6 and can release it as early as March next year. And if the rumours are to be believed then the smartphone will have behemoth specifications and futuristic design that will leave you speechless. The upcoming device is said to have the much talked about under-display fingerprint sensor and is rumoured to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor reports GizmoChina.

Another report suggests that OnePlus 6 will have the iconic iPhone X’s notch on the front with a complete bezel-less display. The notch is rumoured to have the same facial recognition technology that was seen on the Apple iPhone X. Similar to iPhone X, the OnePlus 6 is also likely to have the same 3D camera module which uses infrared light to measure depth, meaning the front-facing portrait mode photos will be seen on this one as well.

With OnePlus 5T, it was seen that OnePlus has decided to go ahead with the mid-cycle upgrades to its phones within four to six months. OnePlus 5 was released in June in comparison, the OnePlus5T was unveiled in October. Similarly, last year, OnePlus 3 came with solid specifications with even it was followed by a beefier OnePlus 3T in December. Given OnePlus’s plans to launch its phones every six months, it is possible that OnePlus 6 may see the day of light in March 2018.

With OnePlus 5T, the company made exceptional design changes. The earlier OnePlus models were restricted to a 5.5-inch screen but the OnePlus 5T featured a 6.01-inch bezel-less display. However, other features remain the same as OnePlus 5 smartphone. The display on 5T has a Full HD+ resolution with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Snapdragon 825 processor, and there’s no expandable storage option. OnePlus 5T operates on Android Nougat and is backed by a 3,300mAh battery. When it comes to the camera, the OnePlus 5T has a dual-rear setup of 16MP+20MP sensors and a 16MP front-facing camera.



Artist representation of how OnePlus 6 may look like.

For Rs 32,999, the OnePlus 5T can be yours which comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option. However, a beefier option with 8GB RAM+128GB storage option is available and is priced at Rs 37,999.