Nokia smartphones to feature Zeiss optics again

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, and optical giant Zeiss on Thursday signed a partnership that will see the Zeiss brand come back to Nokia smartphones, offering superior camera quality. The partnership aims to see the companies develop standard-defining imaging capabilities for smartphone camera enthusiasts. “Our fans want more than a great smartphone camera; they want a complete imaging experience that doesn’t just set the standard but redefines it. Together with ZEISS we’re delivering it,” said Arto Nummela, CEO, HMD Global, in a statement.

The relationship between Zeiss and Nokia phones began more than a decade ago which drove technology innovations such as the world’s first multi-megapixel mobile phone. “Our partnership is built on a solid foundation. Together, we look forward to an exciting journey into the future of sophisticated smartphone imaging,” added Matthias Metz, Member of the Executive Board of Zeiss Group. According to a CNET report, this is not the first time Nokia and Zeiss have teamed up.They also worked together on Nokia N series, which preceded the more recent Lumia line. The last devices to have Zeiss Lens were Nokia 808 PureView and Lumia 1020.

