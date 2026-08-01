Motorists using the Haryana section of the Delhi-Vadodara Expressway should pay particular attention to lane discipline. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has launched a Wrong Lane Driving e-Challan System on the stretch, with enforcement taking effect from August 1, 2026.

The technology-based system is designed to detect wrong-lane driving and enable automated e-Challans. According to NHAI, the move is aimed at boosting road safety, encouraging motorist to abide by lane rules and improving compliance with traffic regulations on the expressway.

The rollout in Haryana follows the implementation of the same system on the Rajasthan section of the Delhi-Vadodara Expressway, where NHAI stated that it has already been successfully introduced.

What changes for drivers from August 1?

With the system going live, wrong-lane driving on the Haryana section of the expressway will come under digital enforcement.

In its post on X, NHAI mentioned, “To strengthen road safety and promote lane discipline, Wrong Lane Driving e-Challan System on the Haryana section of Delhi-Vadodara Expressway (DVE) will be effective from 01 August 2026.”

For motorists, this means following the designated lane and traffic rules becomes particularly essential, as the new mechanism allows technology to be used for enforcement rather than depending solely on conventional checks.

System trials completed

According to NHAI, the digital enforcement mechanism was implemented after the required technological groundwork was completed. As per the authority, there has been successful integration with the National Informatics Centre (NIC) and system trials have been completed.

NHAI termed the initiative as a step towards “digital enforcement for safer roads.”

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Rajasthan section already has the system

Haryana is not the first section of the Delhi-Vadodara Expressway to get the wrong-lane-e-Challan mechanism. The system has already been successfully implemented on the Rajasthan section of the expressway.

As per the highways authority, the initiative is intended to deter wrong-lane driving and enhance compliance with traffic regulations and boost safety for road users on the key expressway corridor.

NHAI said it remains committed to using technology to develop safer, smarter and more efficient National Highways. Motorists using the Haryana section will need to follow traffic regulations while travelling on the expressway.