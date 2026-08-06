Mumbai’s ambitious Coastal Road project is entering a crucial phase with the government targeting completion of the Bandra-Versova-Bhayander corridor by December 2028, with March 2029 set as the outer timeline, according to PTI.

The extension is expected to create a new north-south mobility corridor along Mumbai’s western coastline and reduce pressure on existing roads.

Union Minister and Mumbai MP Piyush Goyal reviewed the progress of key infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Coastal Road, Madh-Versova Bridge, the proposed desalination plant and other connectivity initiatives. He was briefed by Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar on the status of these projects, timelines and expected public benefits.

“The Bandra-Versova stretch of the Coastal Road is progressing rapidly, while work on the Versova-Bhayander section has commenced after receiving all necessary approvals. Our endeavour is to complete the project by December 2028, with March 2029 as the target timeline,” Goyal told PTI.

The Mumbai Coastal Road is being developed as an eight-lane, high-speed expressway along the city’s western coastline. Once fully operational, the corridor is expected to reduce travel time between south Mumbai and the western suburbs from nearly two hours to around 40 minutes.

Why Mumbai needs a new coastal mobility corridor

Mumbai’s unique linear geography has made road expansion difficult, leaving the city dependent on a limited number of major transport corridors. The Western Express Highway, one of the key routes connecting the western suburbs with central Mumbai, carries a significant share of daily traffic and frequently faces congestion during peak hours.

Earlier, according to a News 18 report, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the Coastal Road project as a necessity given Mumbai’s geography and rising mobility demands. During a review of the 29.2-km corridor, Fadnavis highlighted that the project is aimed at addressing long-term transportation challenges by creating an additional route for commuters.

The Coastal Road is being developed as a signal-free corridor by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). While the first phase between Marine Drive and Worli has already opened, the upcoming stretches towards the northern suburbs are expected to improve connectivity across Mumbai’s western belt, the report added.

From Bandra-Versova to Bhayander: Expanding Mumbai’s western connectivity network

The Bandra-Versova-Bhayander section is expected to provide an alternative route for commuters travelling along Mumbai’s western edge. The planned interchanges and tunnel network in north Mumbai are aimed at improving connectivity between suburban areas while reducing dependence on existing arterial roads.

The project is also expected to improve access between Mumbai and rapidly developing suburban regions such as Mira-Bhayander, where increasing population growth has created demand for better transport infrastructure.

According to a 2025 Indianexpress.com report, Alongside the Coastal Road, the Madh-Versova Bridge is being planned as another important connectivity link for the western suburbs. The cable-stayed bridge, estimated to cost around Rs 2,395 crore, is expected to improve movement between Madh and Versova areas and reduce travel time for commuters.

Construction timeline and execution challenges

The Bandra-Versova stretch is progressing, while construction work on the Versova-Bhayander section began after receiving necessary approvals, according to Goyal’s review of the project.

The completion timeline highlights the scale of the engineering challenge involved in building infrastructure along Mumbai’s coastline, where construction requires coordination between multiple agencies, regulatory approvals and environmental safeguards.

The government’s focus is now on ensuring that different components of the coastal network progress together so that connectivity benefits are delivered once the corridor becomes operational.

Balancing infrastructure expansion with coastal ecology

The development of large coastal infrastructure projects has also raised concerns over environmental impact, particularly regarding mangrove conservation and the livelihood of communities dependent on the coastline.

In 2025, The Bombay High Court, while allowing the Versova-Bhayander Coastal Road project to proceed, imposed conditions related to environmental monitoring and compensatory plantation measures. The court directed authorities to undertake compensatory mangrove plantation and ensure compliance with ecological safeguards.

The Maharashtra government has also highlighted its focus on mangrove conservation while pursuing infrastructure development. Fadnavis earlier said the state has recorded an increase in mangrove cover in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and that conservation measures are being taken alongside development projects.

Goyal said concerns of the fishing community were being addressed through careful project planning to ensure that infrastructure development did not affect their traditional livelihoods.

Beyond roads: Mumbai’s wider infrastructure transformation

The infrastructure package reviewed by Goyal also includes the proposed desalination plant, which is aimed at strengthening Mumbai’s long-term water security.

The plant is expected to supply drinking water to areas including Gorai, Manori, Mahavir Nagar, Borivali, Charkop and surrounding regions, helping address rising water demand in parts of the city.

The Coastal Road project is part of a broader infrastructure push aimed at improving mobility, strengthening essential services and preparing Mumbai for future urban growth. While the project promises faster travel and improved connectivity, its long-term impact will depend on balancing infrastructure expansion with environmental protection and community concerns.