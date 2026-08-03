Are you going to buy an iPhone this August? Unlike previous years, where most technology gurus would recommend holding on for another month to get the newer model, the rumours surrounding the iPhone 18 series have changed recommendations drastically. This time, it is a lot easier to recommend someone buy a new iPhone, especially considering the rising prices.

Unlike previous years, the iPhone 18 series is said to spawn a widely spread-out release timeline. The September event is said to be reserved for the iPhone 18 Pro variants and the iPhone Fold. As for the standard iPhone 18, it might release in March 2027 alongside the iPhone 18e. Additionally, there’s no update on when to expect an upgraded version of the iPhone Air.

Although Apple is yet to make any official announcements on that front, we can second-guess these launches considering the relentless suggestion from the rumours and leaks coming from industry analysts. Hence, if you are in the market to buy a fresh new iPhone, here’s which version you must pick.

Clever suggestion: Don’t buy a new iPhone if you don’t need one

With chip prices rising, it is a clever decision to stick to using your existing iPhone. If you are currently using an iPhone 15 series or newer model, we recommend sticking with your phone for the time being and waiting out the chaotic market situation, unless you are in dire need of a new phone.

ALSO READ Apple MacBook Air hits supply shortage – Here are 5 strong alternatives you can buy now

Those on an iPhone 15 or newer model won’t find it logical to spend the premium on newer models, considering the relatively mild updates. Additionally, it also helps with neutralising carbon emissions and helps you extract more value out of your purchase.

That said, if you have to buy a new iPhone, this is what you should be getting and what to avoid.

“It ultimately comes down to user preference. The base iPhone 17 series remains a compelling choice for those looking to upgrade, as it brought down key features from the earlier Pro lineup,” says Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint Research.

“Also, particularly given expectations that the standard iPhone 18 launch may be delayed until next year. Furthermore, Apple is unlikely to maintain current pricing indefinitely, making a price hike probable. Overall, the base iPhone 17 checks most boxes, with the 17 Pro serving as the next best option. Our channel checks also align with this, pointing to sustained, strong demand for the iPhone 17 lineup,” he added.

1. Standard iPhone 17

Top tip: Buy it

iPhone 17

Since the vanilla iPhone 17 is expected to stick around for another six months, it’s still going to be the standard iPhone available for everyone for the time being. This also means that Apple is unlikely to reduce the price, especially with the chip shortage raising phone prices elsewhere.

Hence, it is a good time to buy the iPhone 17. Starting at Rs 82,990, the iPhone 17 boasts Apple’s A19 chip, ProMotion 120Hz display, and full Apple Intelligence integration – features that mark it as a major leap over its predecessors. The upcoming festive sales are expected to offer bank-based offers, which could sweeten the deal for many.

2. iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max

Top tip: Avoid

Among the many historical documents, synthetic DNA data storage chains, and cultural relics sits a pristine iPhone 17 Pro Max in the popular Cosmic Orange hue. (Image generated by AI)

Unless your current handset is broken beyond repair and you absolutely need Apple’s topmost camera setup and maybe the A19 Pro’s processing power, spending over Rs 1.3 lakh on an iPhone 17 Pro/Pro Max in August is financially unwise. The iPhone 18 Pro series is slated to debut next month featuring next-gen 2nm architecture, improved thermal handling, and upgraded camera sensors, and Apple is most likely going to discontinue the iPhone 17 Pro.

There is an exception, though. If rumours of a Rs 10,000 – Rs 15,000 price hike on the incoming 18 Pro end up being true, pulling the trigger on a heavily discounted iPhone 17 Pro via exchange deals could be a decent deal, considering Apple is ensuring longer software support for its Pro models.

3. iPhone 16, iPhone 17e

Top tip: Wait for offers to drop

iPhone 17e

The only reason for considering the iPhone 16 and iPhone 17e is that the iPhone 17 is out of your reach. The iPhone 16 is now almost two years old, and the iPhone 17e is stripped down as far as the modern iPhone experience is concerned. Hence, you must wait for offers from retailers to get a good deal on these phones. It would be ideal to get these phones within the price bracket of Rs 55,000 to Rs 70,000.

Between these two models, the iPhone 16 remains the better phone despite being two years older. Compared to the basic iPhone 17e, you get two cameras, a nicer display, the Dynamic Island and a bigger battery.

4. iPhone Air

Top tip: Only if you love something new

The iPhone Air remains a unique proposition even a year after its release. Despite its drawbacks, such as subpar battery stamina, a single rear camera and a higher price, the iPhone Air pleases users with its slim and light chassis. In fact, it’s the lightness of the iPhone Air that made me fall in love with the phone, despite needing a power bank as a constant accessory.

With no new iPhone Air coming this year, the current generation model makes for a good purchase, with its current pricing of Rs 96,900.