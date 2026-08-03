19:31 (IST) 3 Aug 2026

Responding to a question from Anant Goenka on what gives India the right to compete across the AI stack despite the dominance of the US and China, Pratyush Kumar, Co-founder and CEO of Sarvam AI, said artificial intelligence stands apart from other technologies. He said AI ranks at the top on two key dimensions — its economic value and its frontier technology potential. "If you plot technologies on two axes — economic value and frontier technology — AI is at the top of both," Kumar said, explaining why the technology presents a unique opportunity for India.