As artificial intelligence transforms the global economy, India is positioning itself to build indigenous AI models and become a global AI powerhouse. At today’s Express Adda, two of the country’s most influential voices in artificial intelligence and technology investment – Rajan Anandan, managing director at Peak XV Partners, and Pratyush Kumar, co-founder and chief executive officer of Sarvam AI – join Anant Goenka, executive director of The Indian Express Group, and Soumyarendra Barik, assistant editor at The Indian Express, for an in-depth conversation on India’s AI journey, the future of artificial intelligence and the country’s efforts to build globally competitive AI technologies.
Rajan Anandan has spent more than two decades shaping India’s digital ecosystem. Before joining Peak XV Partners, he led Google India and Southeast Asia and Microsoft India, playing a key role in expanding technology adoption across the region. Joining him is Pratyush Kumar, one of the leading figures behind India’s sovereign AI movement. Before co-founding Sarvam AI, he helped build AI4Bharat, one of the country’s most significant open-source initiatives focused on Indian-language artificial intelligence. Under his leadership, Sarvam AI has rapidly emerged as one of India’s most closely watched AI startups.
India must create 100 million jobs in next 8 years as AI reshapes workforce: Rajan Anandan
India will need to create 100 million new jobs over the next eight years as around one million people turn 18 every month, Rajan Anandan, Managing Director at Peak XV Partners, said at Express Adda. "Twelve million Indians enter the workforce every year," he noted, arguing that job creation cannot rely on a handful of IT companies alone. Instead, Anandan said, a new generation of entrepreneurs and AI-driven businesses will be key to creating employment as the country enters the next phase of industrial evolution.
AI will transform IT hiring, but new jobs will emerge over time: Rajan Anandan
Asked how AI would affect employment in sectors such as IT services, railways and defence, Rajan Anandan, Managing Director at Peak XV Partners, said technological revolutions have always reshaped the job market. Comparing AI to the Industrial Revolution, he said it is difficult to predict which new professions will emerge over the next 30 to 40 years. "IT services will not hire as many people because they will leverage AI," Anandan said, adding that while existing roles will change, new opportunities and transitions will eventually emerge, even if their exact nature is still unknown.
AI will create more work, but India must 'brutally upskill': Sarvam AI's Pratyush Kumar
Asked how AI would reshape employment in sectors such as IT services, railways and defence, Pratyush Kumar, Co-founder and CEO of Sarvam AI, said the world is going through a period of rapid transition. "The world is in flux. There will be a whole lot more to do," he said, adding that the current phase is about "human-maxing"—using AI to enhance human productivity. Kumar stressed that massive upskilling will be critical, saying, "India will absolutely have to upskill. This transition is ultimately positive for humans."
Sarvam AI works with all three armed forces, intelligence agencies: Pratyush Kumar
Pratyush Kumar said Sarvam AI is working with all three branches of India's armed forces and intelligence agencies to develop AI solutions for national security. He said these organisations face real-world challenges that require cutting-edge AI capabilities. "We work with all three armed forces and intelligence teams in India because they have real problems and they need to be competitive in their sphere of control," Kumar said.
Government funded 40% of Sarvam AI's model-building cost: Pratyush Kumar
Responding to a question on government support for AI, Pratyush Kumar, Co-founder and CEO of Sarvam AI, said the Centre has taken a progressive approach through the IndiaAI Mission. He said the government funded 40% of the cost of building Sarvam AI's models, while private investors covered the remaining 60%. "The government has been thinking progressively about it," Kumar said, describing the IndiaAI Mission as a step in the right direction.
India has 'serious players' across AI stack except chips, says Rajan Anandan
Rajan Anandan said India has already built strong capabilities across almost every layer of the AI stack, with the exception of chip manufacturing. "Except chips, on all other AI stacks we have serious players already," he said. Anandan suggested India's growing strengths in infrastructure, models and applications position it well to compete globally as the AI ecosystem matures.
'20% of the world's semiconductor designers are in India': Rajan Anandan
Highlighting India's strengths in the AI hardware ecosystem, Rajan Anandan, Managing Director at Peak XV Partners, said 20% of the world's semiconductor designers are based in India. He added that the country now has around 40 semiconductor startups, with nearly 30 already funded. "That number will grow into several hundreds," Anandan said, pointing to rising momentum in India's chip design ecosystem.
Cheap renewable power gives India an edge in AI race: Rajan Anandan
Explaining why India can compete across the AI stack, Rajan Anandan, Managing Director at Peak XV Partners, said affordable power could become one of the country's biggest advantages. Citing a recent visit to the UK, he said high electricity costs are holding back AI development there. "If you're in a nation with expensive power, you won't have AI," Anandan said, adding that India's rapid expansion of solar and renewable energy, along with advances in energy storage over the next five years, could significantly strengthen its AI ecosystem.
'90-95% of enterprise AI needs can be met with smaller models': Rajan Anandan
Responding to a question on the viability of building AI businesses for India's 1.4 billion people, Rajan Anandan, Managing Director at Peak XV Partners, said India is taking a different approach from global frontier AI labs. "90 to 95% of what enterprises need can be done with smaller models," he said. Anandan added that such models require far less capital to train than frontier-scale models, making them more practical for enterprise adoption in India.
'China has a great AI model; we should celebrate it more,' says Sarvam AI's Pratyush Kumar
Pratyush Kumar said China's recent advances in AI demonstrate how sustained investment in innovation and infrastructure can drive global competitiveness. "China has a great model, and we should celebrate it more," he said, noting that some Chinese coding models are now significantly cheaper than offerings from frontier AI labs. Kumar added that once countries achieve a critical mass of talent, infrastructure and capital, "it becomes a level playing field" for solving problems and optimising AI models, a process he said India has already begun.
Sarvam AI models are '5x cheaper than GPT, 9x cheaper than Gemini Flash': Pratyush Kumar
Sarvam AI's models are significantly cheaper than leading global alternatives, Pratyush Kumar, Co-founder and CEO of Sarvam AI, said at Express Adda. "Our AI models are five times cheaper than GPT and nine times cheaper than Gemini Flash," he said. Kumar said global frontier labs are building "one-size-fits-all" models for the world, while Sarvam AI is focused on developing cost-efficient models tailored to India's needs.
AI has five layers — from power to applications
AI stack consists of five key layers: power, chips, infrastructure, models and applications.
'There is no way India won't be ultra-competitive in AI': Sarvam AI's Pratyush Kumar
Drawing a comparison with OpenAI's early years, Pratyush Kumar, Co-founder and CEO of Sarvam AI, said building frontier AI models is a long-term process that requires sustained investment in talent and expertise. "OpenAI started in 2015 with the goal of building extremely large AI models. We are only in our third year," he said. Kumar noted that Sarvam AI began without prior experience in training frontier AI models at scale but has steadily built those capabilities. "There is no way India won't be ultra-competitive in AI because the country's demand will force us to be ultra-competitive," he said, adding that AI leadership requires skills, engineering, compute and capital.
'There is no way India will not win in AI': Sarvam AI's Pratyush Kumar
India is well-positioned to emerge as a global AI leader because innovation ultimately follows demand, Pratyush Kumar, Co-founder and CEO of Sarvam AI, said at Express Adda. "There is no way India will not win in AI," he said, citing the country's talent pool, growing aspirations and expanding market. Kumar described AI as a horizontal technology that cuts across sectors, adding that every layer of the AI stack will require deep expertise, engineering talent, compute infrastructure and capital to drive innovation.
AI tops both economic value and frontier technology charts': Sarvam AI's Pratyush Kumar
Responding to a question from Anant Goenka on what gives India the right to compete across the AI stack despite the dominance of the US and China, Pratyush Kumar, Co-founder and CEO of Sarvam AI, said artificial intelligence stands apart from other technologies. He said AI ranks at the top on two key dimensions — its economic value and its frontier technology potential. "If you plot technologies on two axes — economic value and frontier technology — AI is at the top of both," Kumar said, explaining why the technology presents a unique opportunity for India.
'2026 is the year India entered the AI game'; AI capex to touch $400 billion: Rajan Anandan
India is still at an early stage in the artificial intelligence race, but 2026 marks the year the country truly entered the AI game, Rajan Anandan, Managing Director at Peak XV Partners, said at Express Adda. He highlighted the scale of global investments in the sector, noting that AI capital expenditure (capex) has reached around $400 billion. "India is early in the AI game. 2026 is the year India entered the AI game," Anandan said, pointing to growing momentum in the country's AI ecosystem.
'2026 is the year India entered the AI game,' says Rajan Anandan
India is still in the early stages of the artificial intelligence race, but 2026 marks the year the country truly entered the AI game, Rajan Anandan, Managing Director at Peak XV Partners, said at Express Adda. He suggested that India is now at the beginning of a new phase in AI development, with growing momentum around homegrown innovation and ecosystem building. "India is early in the AI game. 2026 is the year India entered the AI game," Anandan said.
Express Adda begins with introduction of Rajan Anandan, Pratyush Kumar
The latest edition of Express Adda got underway with Anant Goenka, Executive Director of the Indian Express Group, introducing the evening's guests — Rajan Anandan, Managing Director at Peak XV Partners, and Pratyush Kumar, Co-founder and CEO of Sarvam AI. The discussion is set to focus on India's AI ambitions, sovereign AI, frontier models and the country's growing role in the global artificial intelligence landscape.
Express Adda on India's AI ambitions to begin shortly
The latest edition of Express Adda, featuring Rajan Anandan, Managing Director at Peak XV Partners, and Pratyush Kumar, Co-founder and CEO of Sarvam AI, will begin shortly. The discussion is expected to focus on India's AI ambitions, sovereign AI, large language models, compute infrastructure and the country's role in the global AI race. The session will be moderated by Anant Goenka, Executive Director, Indian Express Group, and Soumyarendra Barik, Assistant Editor, The Indian Express.
Express Adda on India's AI ambitions to begin at 7 pm
The latest edition of Express Adda, featuring Rajan Anandan, Managing Director at Peak XV Partners, and Pratyush Kumar, Co-founder and CEO of Sarvam AI, is set to begin at 7 pm today. The discussion will focus on India's AI ambitions, sovereign AI, large language models, compute infrastructure and the country's role in the global AI race. The session will be moderated by Anant Goenka, Executive Director, Indian Express Group, and Soumyarendra Barik, Assistant Editor, The Indian Express.
Sarvam AI bets on trillion-parameter model to power India's sovereign AI push
Sarvam AI is building a trillion-plus-parameter foundation model from scratch in India, targeting use cases such as coding, cybersecurity, scientific research and simulations. The startup says its models will offer a more affordable alternative to global AI platforms for enterprise and voice AI deployments. It has also unveiled speech recognition support for all 22 scheduled Indian languages, multilingual voice commerce tools and AI models for processing large datasets, while expanding its sovereign AI collaborations with government and regulated sectors.
Sarvam AI's Pratyush Kumar to discuss India's sovereign AI roadmap
Pratyush Kumar, Co-founder and CEO of Sarvam AI, is widely regarded as one of the architects of India's sovereign AI movement. Before launching Sarvam AI, he helped build AI4Bharat, a leading open-source initiative focused on Indian language AI. Under his leadership, Sarvam AI has emerged as a key player in developing homegrown foundation models and full-stack AI infrastructure, with the goal of building AI that is developed, deployed and governed in India for population-scale applications.
Rajan Anandan to share vision for India's AI ecosystem at Express Adda
Rajan Anandan, Managing Director at Peak XV Partners, has been one of the key figures shaping India's technology ecosystem for more than two decades. From leading Google India and Southeast Asia and Microsoft India to mentoring AI startups through Peak XV's Surge programme, Anandan has played a pivotal role in the country's digital growth. He has consistently argued that India's AI success will depend on building affordable, indigenous AI capabilities backed by a strong innovation ecosystem.
Express Adda to explore India's AI ambitions, sovereign models and future of large language models
Artificial intelligence is reshaping industries, economies and geopolitics, with countries racing to build frontier AI capabilities. Against this backdrop, Express Adda will host a discussion on India's AI future, featuring Rajan Anandan, Managing Director at Peak XV Partners, and Pratyush Kumar, Co-founder and CEO of Sarvam AI.
The conversation will focus on sovereign AI, compute infrastructure, open versus closed-source models, and India's ambition to build globally competitive AI platforms. The session will be moderated by Anant Goenka, Executive Director, Indian Express Group, and Soumyarendra Barik, Assistant Editor, The Indian Express.