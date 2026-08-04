Pidilite Industries reported a net profit of Rs 872.41 crore in Q1FY27, up 29.74% year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 672.4 crore reported in Q1FY26.

Revenue from operations, however, increased 21.27% YoY to Rs 4,551.55 crore, compared with Rs 3,753.10 crore in Q1FY26.

On a sequential basis, Pidilite net profit declined 50.61%, while revenue fell 27% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). EBITDA rose 26.9% to Rs 1,194 crore, while the EBITDA margin improved to 26.3% from 25.1% a year earlier.

Pidilite Q1: Double-digit volume growth drives performance

The maker of Fevicol and Dr. Fixit delivered underlying volume growth (UVG) of 11.3% during the quarter. It also increased prices across all product categories to offset higher input costs.

The Consumer & Bazaar business, the company’s largest segment, posted revenue growth of 22.5% with UVG of 12.2%. The Business-to-Business segment reported 16% revenue growth, with UVG at 7.3%.

Domestic demand in Q1 stays resilient: Pidilite MD

Commenting on the results, Sudhanshu Vats, Managing Director of Pidilite Industries, said, “Domestic demand continues to be resilient, supported by healthy performance in urban and rurban markets. Our investments in brand building and business development during the quarter, underscored our commitment to continuously strengthen our brands and expand our market presence.”

Vats further said, “Our disciplined execution has enabled us to manage volatility effectively, balancing investments in brand building, innovation, people and supply chain capabilities with prudent cost management. We continue to monitor external factors such as raw material inflation, freight costs, and global supply chain disruptions, and stay confident that our proactive measures will mitigate risks, while sustaining growth momentum.”