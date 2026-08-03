If you were planning to pick up a new (and more expensive) M5 MacBook Air, you might face unexpectedly long shipping delays or empty store shelves. According to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is currently experiencing a major supply shortage for the MacBook Air. The Apple retail store inventory is more constrained than usual, and online orders across major RAM and storage versions now face up to 6-week delivery delays.

The shortage comes from an ongoing global memory chip crisis. With the rise in AI data centres, RAM and SSD chip prices have surged, thus leading to a hike in prices of laptops and smartphones. This component shortage previously forced Apple to hike the starting price of the MacBook Air to Rs 1.49 lakh, and despite that price hike, supply remains tight.

Hence, if you cannot afford to wait weeks for a MacBook Air, several compelling alternatives exist, ranging from Apple’s entry-level options to top-tier Windows ultraportables.

1. Apple MacBook Neo

For users who want to stay within the Apple ecosystem without breaking the bank or waiting weeks for a shipping date, the MacBook Neo is the most practical direct alternative.

Processor: Apple A18 Pro (6-core CPU, 5-core GPU)

Display: 13-inch Liquid Retina (2408 × 1506 pixel resolution)

Memory and storage: 8 GB Unified Memory | 256 GB / 512 GB SSD

Battery life: Up to 16 hours of video streaming

Why we recommend: While the A18 Pro chip inside the MacBook Neo won’t offer the same levels of raw performance as the M5-powered MacBook Air, it is efficient, and that means the MacBook Neo delivers impressive daily performance for web browsing, document editing, and even light office work, all in a fanless design. It runs full macOS, supports Apple Intelligence, and avoids the current supply constraints hitting the Air lineup.

2. Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch

If your budget allows for an upgrade and you need immediate availability alongside maximum performance, the 14-inch MacBook Pro is Apple’s recommended step-up.

Display: 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR (Mini-LED, 120Hz ProMotion)

Pros: Superior Liquid Retina XDR display, active cooling for sustained workloads, more ports (HDMI, SD card slot), and significantly faster M-series performance.

Why we recommend: Apple has actively prioritised stock of the entry-level 14-inch MacBook Pro over the Air during this memory crunch, making it far easier to find in physical Apple Stores or at third-party retailers. Moreover, the MacBook Pro offers superior battery life, a much nicer display, a better keyboard and overall better processing power. You also get more ports.

3. Dell XPS 13

If you are open to switching to Windows, the Dell XPS 13 remains the benchmark for sleek, ultra-portable Windows laptops.

Display: 13.4-inch FHD+ / OLED options

Build: Machined aluminium chassis, ultra-thin bezels, seamless glass touchpad

Why we recommend: The XPS 13 mirrors the MacBook Air’s minimalist aesthetic, low weight, and premium build quality while offering excellent battery efficiency with modern Intel Core Ultra processors. More importantly, it is a lot more affordable while offering similar levels of performance.

4. Microsoft Surface Laptop 13

For battery life and thermal efficiency that directly rivals Apple Silicon, the Surface Laptop 13 (Copilot+ PC) is a standout competitor.

Processor: Snapdragon X Series (ARM architecture)

Display: 13.8-inch PixelSense Touchscreen (120Hz)

Why we recommend: Because it runs on ARM architecture, it delivers all-day battery life, zero fan noise under light workloads, instant wake times, and deep AI feature integration without suffering from x86 efficiency penalties. This is ideal for those who carry around their work and need to stay online with their work laptops.

5. Asus Zenbook S 14 OLED

If display quality and overall package value are your top priorities, the Asus Zenbook S 14 stands out as a high-end ultraportable.

Display: 14-inch 3K Lumina OLED (120Hz)

Build: Ceramic-aluminium alloy body, under 2.6 lbs

Why we recommend: The vibrant OLED panel far outclasses standard IPS displays, making it exceptional for media consumption, creative work, and productivity. Moreover, you get a beefier Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, more ports, faster SSD storage and a lot more practicality. If you are ready to live with Windows 11, the Zenbook S 14 OLED is a nice alternative to consider.