Google is readying its new bunch of Pixel phones for release at the upcoming Made By Google event on August 12. As part of the series, there will be four devices expected, consisting of the standard Pixel 11, a Pixel 11 Pro, a Pixel 11 Pro XL, and the much-awaited Pixel 11 Pro Fold. So far, we have seen what to expect from the standard Pixel 11 models, considering the processor of choice, cameras, design, and the much hyped ‘Pixel Glow’.

But what about the Pixel Fold? What about Google’s ultimate flagship phone?

The successor to last year’s Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to bring in a host of refinements and offer a differently flavoured alternative to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra. The official teasers showcased glimpses of a freshened-up Pixel Fold in new colours, but industry insiders and leaksters have revealed a lot more.

Let’s start with the absolute basics – the Pixel 11 Pro Fold’s basic structural design will remain unchanged. Courtesy of prolific leakster Evan Blass, who shared this via his Substack newsletter, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold will get refinements and tweaks to make it look fresher, especially with the Pixel Glow light bar.

What is the mysterious ‘Pixel Glow’

Since the Pixel 11 series leaks emerged, the focus has been on this mysterious element called the ‘Pixel Glow’. The focus has been on the rear camera assembly, consisting of a glowing, multicoloured light embedded directly into the camera bar.

Image courtesy: Leakmail newsletter by Evan Blass

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While Google’s official teasers on YouTube and the Google Store have quietly teased this visual element, Evan Blass’s leaked renders give a much clearer view of the hardware layout. The functionality behind the light seems to refer to:

Visual Gemini feedback: The light is expected to serve as an ambient visual indicator for Google Gemini, offering immediate feedback when the AI assistant is listening, thinking, or responding—even when the device is sitting face-down or folded on a desk.

Notification system: Similar to light interface features popularised on most Chinese phones, Pixel Glow will likely double as a customisable notification LED for incoming calls, charging status, and app alerts.

Refinement with a hint of ‘Pine’

Image courtesy: Leakmail newsletter by Evan Blass

Despite updates to the camera bar, the overall footprint of the Pixel 11 Pro Fold closely mimics its predecessor, leaning into a wider aspect ratio rather than narrow, passport-like form factors. It’s no Galaxy Z Fold 8 levels of wide, but the Pixel will be among the wider foldables you can buy.

Display specs: Rumours point to a 6.3-inch outer cover display paired with an 8.0-inch main folding OLED screen, giving users a standard phone feel when closed and a tablet-like canvas when unfolded.

New colours: The leaked marketing renders showcase the phone in a muted grey-green shade dubbed “Pine” (also referred to in some listings as “Moss”), and it is expected to launch alongside traditional dark and neutral options.

Potentially pricier than its predecessor

Prospective buyers of the Pixel 11 Pro Fold may face higher launch prices with this model. Due to a broader industry shortage and rising RAM costs, affecting consumer tech manufacturers, Google is reportedly weighing price increases across its hardware lineup.

As a result, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold could see a price bump of up to $100 over previous generations, potentially pushing starting pricing to $1,899. It remains to be seen whether Indian consumers also see a hiked price tag.

Where does the Pixel 11 Pro Fold fit?

A very tricky space! With the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra, as well as the impending arrival of the foldable iPhone, we might see a healthy alternative in the Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

Vs Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Fold 8 Ultra: Samsung continues to dominate the foldables category, with its base Galaxy Z Fold 8 offering a refined, productivity-first experience in a new aspect ratio. The Z Fold 8 Ultra shows Samsung pushing the boundaries on camera performance and multitasking. Google’s counter with the Pixel 11 Pro Fold relies heavily on deep Gemini AI integration, clean Android software, and a user-friendly cover screen aspect ratio.

Vs the ‘iPhone Fold’: While Apple has yet to enter the foldable space, industry rumours suggest an upcoming foldable iPhone could eventually reshape consumer expectations. Google’s push with Pixel Glow and native hardware AI represents an effort to retain power users in the Android club.