Seventeen people onboard an Air India flight from Phuket to the national capital suffered injuries after the flight faced sudden loss of 300 feet in altitude as it experienced mid-air turbulence on Tuesday. The flight was carrying 137 passengers, including 3 infants, and 8 crew members (2 pilots and 6 cabin crew).

Aviation regulator DGCA is investigating the incident, news agency PTI reported, quoting a DGCA official.

Confirming the incident, Air India said its flight AI2379 experienced a “brief in-flight turbulence-related event” during cruise, resulting in a momentary change in altitude.

“The aircraft landed safely in Delhi, and all passengers and crew have safely disembarked,” the airline said in a statement.

The Tata-owned airline claimed that there have been no reports of serious injuries. However, news agency PTI, quoting a DGCA official, reported that one cabin crew member was severely injured during the incident.

“A small number of passengers and crew members with minor injuries requiring medical assessment have been taken to a medical facility at the airport for precautionary examination and care by Air India’s airport team and medical personnel,” the statement said.

Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu, accompanied by the Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Samir Kumar Sinha, met the injured passengers at the hospital and assured them of all necessary assistance.

Flight plunged by over 300 feet

Information available on flight-tracking website Flightradar24.com showed that the flight experienced a sudden change in altitude of 425 feet within a brief 94-second window during its cruise phase.

Videos circulating on X showed cracks inside the cabin. Financial Express Digital, however, cannot confirm the authenticity of these videos.

The injured – which included two crew members – were taken to a medical facility at the airport for precautionary examination and care by Air India’s airport team and medical personnel, the airline said.

🚨 Air India Flight AI2379 Hits Turbulence | Phuket to Delhi



Air India flight AI2379, operating from Phuket to Delhi on 4 August, experienced a brief turbulence-related event during cruise, resulting in a momentary change in altitude.



The aircraft landed safely in Delhi. All… — Akshay Kumar (@akshay_vicky) August 4, 2026

“We are providing all necessary support to those affected and are cooperating fully with the relevant authorities as part of the investigation,” Air India said.

Will take legal action, says passenger

A passenger onboard recounted the terrifying experience during the sudden drop, alleging widespread distress and expressing intent to take legal action.

“About an hour and a half into the flight, during the early morning, most of us were asleep. Suddenly, the aircraft lurched violently and went into a tailspin-like motion… this erratic movement lasted for two to three minutes. Around 15 to 20 passengers were injured—though out of over 100 people onboard, nearly 70 to 80 percent suffered minor bumps or distress. We will definitely take legal action against Air India,” the passenger told news agency ANI.