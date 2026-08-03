Earnings season has witnessed major large-caps declare dividend payouts, and amongst these, some prominent names are set to turn ex-date mid-week. A host of companies, including Hyundai Motor India and Berger Paints, have scheduled their record date for August 5.

Additionally, IRB Infrastructure, Ajanta Pharma, and Bayer CropScience have set the record date for Wednesday to ascertain the shareholder eligibility for their dividend payout.

Here are the details you must know, in case you hold the stocks of any of these companies:

#1 Hyundai Motor India to pay Rs 21 per share dividend

Leading automobile player Hyundai Motor India has set the record date of August 5 to determine the shareholders eligible for its final dividend payout of Rs 21 per share for FY26. This means if an investor does not appear in Hyundai’s record books on or before the aforementioned date, they will not be eligible for the final dividend payout.

Also, in FY25, the company had declared a final dividend of Rs 21 per share.

#2 Berger Paints to pay FY26 final dividend Rs 4 per share

The Kolkata-based firm will pay a final dividend of Rs 4 per share of Re 1, and the record date for the same has been set for August 5. This marks the highest dividend payout by the company in over 20 years.

Beneficiaries shall receive the payment on Friday, August 21, subject to shareholder approval at its annual general meeting.

#3 Ajanta Pharma to pay Rs 32 per share dividend

The speciality pharma company’s board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 32 per share for a face value of Rs 2 each. This amounts to Rs 400 crore in dividends. The stock will turn ex-dividend on August 5.

Dividend payment shall be made on or after Tuesday, August 18. In FY25, the company had paid a dividend of Rs 28 per share.

#4 IRB Infrastructure to pay Rs 0.05 per share interim dividend

The construction company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.05 per share for FY27, and the stock will go ex-dividend on August 5. Under the T+1 settlement cycle, an investor’s name must appear in the record books on or before the mentioned date to qualify for the dividend payout.

Shareholders will receive the due amount on or before Friday, August 28. In FY26, the company paid a total of Rs 0.26 per share in dividends.

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#5 Bayer CropScience to pay Rs 60 per share final dividend

The agrochemicals firm announced a final dividend of Rs 60 per share in May, for which the stock will go ex-date on August 5. The final dividend, if declared at the ensuing AGM, will be paid to members on or after Thursday, September 3.

With this addition, the company’s total dividend payout for FY26 stands at Rs 150 per share.

What is a record date?

In the context of dividend payout, the record date is the cut-off date set by the company to determine the shareholders eligible for its dividend payout. To be eligible for the dividend payment, a shareholder must appear in the company’s record books on or before this date.