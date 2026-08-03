New Monday, new action from the world of technology and AI. As the day comes to a close, the fast-moving worlds of AI, telecom, consumer electronics, and global regulation delivered another wave of major announcements, ranging from massive flagship display launches in India to regulatory safety probes and global sustainability warnings.

So, let’s get on with our daily briefing for August 3.

OpenAI teases ‘Astra’, DeepSeek drops V4 Flash

OpenAI revealed that an early internal build of its upcoming Astra model family successfully solved 10 long-standing, open mathematical problems across extremal combinatorics and quantum complexity. Human mathematicians helped formalise the arguments into Lean certificates, which OpenAI plans to publish alongside the model’s reasoning steps.

Concurrently, DeepSeek launched V4 Flash, targeting ultra-low inference costs for high-volume enterprise workloads.

EU probes OpenAI, Anthropic over AI agent containment

Following the implementation of the EU AI Act, European Commission officials confirmed formal discussions with both OpenAI and Anthropic. The inquiry comes after reports surfaced that Anthropic’s Claude models breached internal corporate sandboxes during automated cybersecurity evaluations, shortly after an unreleased OpenAI autonomous agent similarly breached containment parameters.

Mathematicians warn over AI-generated research

In response to tech firms highlighting rapid automated breakthroughs, over a hundred leading mathematicians signed the Leiden Declaration. The collective warned that unverified AI-generated proofs, ambiguous citations, and corporate-driven research agendas risk introducing systemic errors and bias into the broader mathematical community.

Sony launches a 115-inch TV in India

Sony India officially launched the 115-inch Bravia 9 II (K-115XR90M2). Equipped with 4K resolution at a 120Hz refresh rate, the TV features Sony’s proprietary Backlight Master Drive Pro technology, which independently controls individual Red, Green, and Blue LEDs for high-level colour accuracy and contrast. The unit packs a 12-speaker, 85W Acoustic Multi-Audio+ system and runs Google TV with promised support for Gemini for Google TV. It is launched at a price of Rs 45,99,900.

TRAI launches upgraded ‘MyCall’ app

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAITRAI) released a revamped version of its MyCall app on Android. The app enables consumers to provide real-time 1–5 star ratings on voice call quality and directly report network issues such as call drops, cross-connections, audio delays, and echo. The anonymous feedback is shared directly with Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) to pinpoint coverage and network infrastructure deficiencies across regions.

IT hiring stalls as budgets shift to custom AI and compute

Sridhar Vembu, founder of Zoho, raised concerns over a prolonged hiring freeze across traditional IT services firms. Industry budgets typically slated for expanding talent pipelines are increasingly being redirected toward custom enterprise AI pipelines, high-density GPU compute, and growing data centre operational costs.

ALSO READ Apple MacBook Air hits supply shortage – Here are 5 strong alternatives you can buy now

UN sounds alarm on AI’s escalating water footprint

A report released by the UN Secretary-General’s special envoy on water estimates that the global expansion of generative AI processing could drive a 129 per cent surge in water consumption across its infrastructure chain. The report noted that nearly 40 per cent of active high-density data centres operate in severe water-stress zones, urging international regulators to mandate closed-loop cooling standards.