mAadhaar app launched by UIDAI, now carry Aadhaar card in your smartphone; here’s how to download

mAadhaar app is a newly launched mobile application by Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). This app will help you to carry your Aadhaar information on your smartphone, like name, address, DOB, photograph which are linked with your unique Aadhaar Card. The mAadhaar application is currently available on Google Play Store, so Android users can download it now. However, the app is currently not seen on the Apple iOS, but we can expect a launch quite soon. According to the description provided in the mAadhaar app, users need to have a registered mobile phone number in order to use it. The number is not a registered digit with UIDAI, you will have to pay a visit to an enrollment centre or a mobile update end point.

As mentioned earlier, users will no longer need to carry the hard copies of their Aadhaar card, once they start using the app. With Aadhaar number holder profile download, you will have a convenient way to carry the unique number with demographic details anywhere. Also, in the app, there is a biometric locking and unlocking system. This feature is meant to secure biometric authentication by locking biometrics data. The app description explains this as, “Once resident enables Biometric Locking system their biometric remains locked till the Aadhaar Holder chose to either Unlock it (which is temporary) or Disable the Locking system.”

Apart from this, there is a system of Time-based One-Time Password generation. A TOTP will automatically be generated as a temporary password and that can be used instead of the usual SMS based OTP. Users will also be able to update their profile, after which they can get an updated view of Aadhaar profile data after successful completion of an update request.

In order to share details, there is a sharing of QR code and eKYC data by Aadhaar Number holder system. You can share QR code and password protected eKYC data to retrieve accurate demographic information from it instead of manually entering details. You can download the app, by going to the Google Play Store on your Android smartphones. Just type ‘mAadhaar’ in the search option. Download and install the first app (by UIDAI) that appears. Meanwhile, Apple device users will have to wait for some time.