With the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max already on the Apple Store shelves, most of you face the same question we posed a month ago – which new iPhone is the best pick for you? In over a month since Apple released the new models, the iPhones have seen a notable price hike – the regular iPhone 17 now starts at almost Rs 1 lakh, whereas the previous generation iPhone 16 is pricier than what the iPhone 17 cost at launch!

As for the new iPhone 18 Pro models, the prices have gone up drastically, with the top variants competing with Samsung’s foldable phones. As for the iPhone Duo – the foldable iPhone – you need to shell out at least Rs 3 lakh to get the base variant.

So, which iPhones should you buy in October 2026, regardless of the budget you have? With limited yet confusing options on offer, we sat down for an in-depth analysis of the value each of the iPhone models offers, and carefully evaluated every aspect – features, AI, comfort and everything that matters.

Hence, whether you are confused about getting the iPhone 17 this month, or spending more to get the iPhone 18 Pro for a better experience, here’s our monthly iPhone buying guide you should take a look at.

Is the iPhone 17 still good value in late 2026?

Lowest price without offers: Rs 86,999

Should you buy? Absolutely.

In fact, for most users, it is the best purchase in the iPhone lineup.

iPhone 17 is pricier after iPhone 18 Pro’s launch.

When Apple rolled out the iPhone 17 in late 2025, it fundamentally elevated what a “standard” base model could offer. Equipped with the fast A19 chip, a 120Hz ProMotion Super Retina XDR OLED display, and upgraded 48MP primary and ultrawide cameras, the iPhone 17 closed nearly every quality gap that used to separate base models from Pro tiers.

Now sitting at a discounted sweet-spot price while running the full suite of modern Apple Intelligence features on iOS, the iPhone 17 remains a great mix of longevity and performance. Unless you actively need 4x optical zoom lenses or 2TB raw video workflows, paying extra for the flagship Pro models yields diminishing returns.

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Budget and entry stars: iPhone 16, 16 Plus, and iPhone 17e

For buyers strictly keeping an eye on the bottom line, Apple maintains three key budget options:

iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus:

iPhone 16

Lowest price without offers: Rs 76,900

The iPhone 16 is the next best option after the iPhone 17, albeit with a few compromises. These A18-powered iPhones deliver reliable everyday performance and solid battery life. However, both iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are stuck at traditional 60Hz displays and lack the refreshed camera hardware of newer models. You still get great battery life and the dedicated Camera Control key.

iPhone 17e

Lowest price without offers: Rs 71,900

Introduced as Apple’s modern budget hero, the iPhone 17e inherits the snappy A19 chip from the iPhone 17 but gets a standard 60Hz 6.1-inch OLED screen. It streamlines the setup down to a single 48MP main camera and a standard 60Hz display, but includes essential perks like MagSafe charging and standard 256GB base storage. The iPhone 17e remains the undisputed champion for students, kids, or anyone wanting a fast, modern iPhone without breaking the bank.

The premium and luxury iPhones

iPhone Air

Apple iPhone Air

Lowest price without offers: Rs 99,900

Swapping heavy battery packs and thick camera bumps for a thin, lightweight titanium-alloy body, the iPhone Air packs a spacious 6.5-inch display and a fast A19 Pro chip. You have to trade off the telephoto zoom capability and great battery stamina, but in exchange, you get the sleekest phone Apple has ever engineered for one-handed daily use.

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max

The iPhone 18 Pro in black

Lowest price without offers: Rs 164,900

The iPhone 18 Pro is built strictly for creators, mobile gamers, and spec purists. Powered by the next-gen A20 Pro silicon, these heavy-duty mobile devices feature triple 48MP fusion camera systems (including 4x to 8x optical telephoto lenses), vapour-chamber cooling for sustained high-frame-rate gaming, and great battery life scaling up to 45 hours on the Pro Max. They represent peak technology, but carry top-tier pricing to match.

The verdict

If money is no bar and you demand absolute camera superiority, you can step up to the iPhone 18 Pro. If sleek design is your passion, grab the iPhone Air. But for everyone else wanting maximum feature density per dollar spent, the iPhone 17 remains the smartest overall purchase you can make today.