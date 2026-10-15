Mobile phone users across India will soon be able to see the names of people calling them, even if the numbers are not saved in their contacts. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has directed telecom operators to roll out Calling Name Presentation (CNAP) across their 4G and newer wireless networks from November 1.

The service will display the caller’s phone number and name on the recipient’s screen. The name will be drawn from the subscriber records maintained by the telecom operator from which the call originates. Users will not need to submit a separate request to activate the service.

The DoT issued the directive through a circular dated October 13, instructing authorised telecom service providers to introduce CNAP across their service areas. The initial rollout will cover 4G and newer wireless networks, while implementation on 2G and 3G networks and landline services will be considered separately.

The circular states, “Each originating TSP shall provide the calling name presentation service to each user without the requirement of any separate request from such user.”

How will caller names appear on mobile phones?

CNAP will display the phone number alongside the caller’s name. If the recipient has saved the number in their contacts, the saved name will take priority. Otherwise, the system will display the name recorded in the originating telecom operator’s subscriber database for domestic calls.

The originating operator will maintain a database linking subscribers’ names to their phone numbers. The recipient’s operator will retrieve the relevant information and display it on the phone screen.

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There will be exceptions. If an unsaved number originates from another country, the screen will display “International Call” instead of the caller’s name. The circular defines an international call as one that originates in one country and terminates in another, where one of the countries is India.

Infographic generated using AI

The service will also exclude callers who have opted for Calling Line Identification Restriction (CLIR), which allows users to restrict the display of their calling-line identity. According to the circular, the names of users who have opted for CLIR under existing guidelines “shall not be presented.”

The first phase will cover wireless terrestrial networks using 4G and newer technologies. The DoT said it would examine the rollout on 2G and 3G networks and public switched telephone networks, which support landline services, separately. The circular also refers to trials already conducted by telecom operators on 4G and newer networks.

What privacy safeguards and business-name rules will apply?

The DoT has directed telecom operators to adopt a “security-by-design” approach to CNAP. Under the circular, the query-response mechanism must ensure that the system does not retain the caller’s name after the incoming call ends.

Operators must also ensure that their databases, networks and connectivity infrastructure can handle name requests efficiently while maintaining service quality.

The circular sets out separate rules for businesses and users with bulk connections. Eligible users may display a “preferred name” instead of the name recorded in their subscriber data, but the name must be supported by official registration documents.

The preferred name must either be a trademark registered in the user’s name with the Trade Marks Registry or a trade name registered on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) portal. The originating telecom operator must verify the proposed name before updating its subscriber records.

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For new connections, the preferred name must be included in the customer application form and subscriber database, supported by original documents establishing the registration. For existing connections, operators must provide a process through which eligible users can apply to update their records after verification.

These provisions could allow eligible businesses to display their registered names when calling customers, subject to the prescribed verification requirements.

Telecom operators must also establish technical and organisational measures to receive, record and maintain CNAP-related complaints. They must resolve these complaints through their grievance redressal mechanisms within a time-bound period.

The October 13 circular refers to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) recommendations on CNAP, dated February 23, 2024, and earlier DoT instructions issued on November 21, 2025, to address Know Your Customer (KYC) issues during implementation.

The latest circular supersedes the earlier instructions. It also cites the Telecommunications (Authorisation for Provision of Principal Telecommunication Services) Rules, 2026, which require calling-line identification to be presented securely and in accordance with specified requirements.

From November 1, CNAP will introduce a network-based method of identifying callers on supported mobile networks. The service will use names recorded in telecom subscriber databases, prioritise names saved in recipients’ contacts and apply specific exceptions for international calls and callers who restrict their identity.

Operators will also have to follow the prescribed privacy safeguards, verify eligible business names and handle related complaints within a time-bound process.