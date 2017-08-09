Lenovo K8 Note with dual cameras and 4000mAh battery launched: Price, specs and date of sale

Lenovo K8 Note will be sold as an Amazon exclusive smartphone.

Lenovo K8 Note has just been unveiled in India today. The Motorola owned company has chosen India to introduce the K8 Note smartphone. This new smartphone by Lenovo will be sold as an Amazon exclusive device. Notably, the smartphone will come in two variants on the website. The smartphone will arrive in two colours called, Venom Black, Fine Gold. Meanwhile, the 3GB and 32GB storage K8 Note will be priced at Rs 12,999, while the 4GB and 64GB storage variant will cost Rs 13,999. It is to be noted that the Lenovo K8 Note will go on sale from August 18 at 12 noon. Interested buyers are needed to register on Amazon India to be notified of the sale for the Lenovo K8 Note.

When it comes to specifications, Lenovo K8 Note features a 5.5-inch FHD screen resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels) display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass on the front. The smartphone is powered by a ten-core MediaTek Helio-X23 processor clocked at 2.3Ghz and there are two variants: 4GB and 64GB and 3GB and 32GB. The phone has support for a microSD slot as well.

On the camera front, Lenovo K8 Note has a 13MP+5MP dual rear camera, which allows for ‘bokeh’ style images from the phone. The front camera is 13MP with LED flash as well. It runs stock Android 7.1 Nougat. This is a dual-SIM smartphone. Lenovo K8 Note comes with a big 4000 mAh battery with supporting 15W raid charge.

The phone also has a fingerprint scanner at the back. Dimensions of the device are 154.5 x 75.9 x 8.5mm and it weighs 180g. It comes with an Accelerometer, Proximity, Light, E-compass and Gyroscope as well. Lenovo has also added a water repellent coating to protect it from spills, splashes, though this is not a water-resistant phone.

As with other Lenovo smartphones, this one has TheaterMax and Dolby Atmos support. TheaterMax allows users to view all the content on a larger virtual screen via a VR headset and Dolby Atmos will ensure great sound quality on the device.