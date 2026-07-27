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Rs 12,937 crore Pune Metro Phase 2 to connect industrial corridors - Infrastructure News | The Financial Express
Rs 12,937 crore Pune Metro Phase 2 to connect industrial corridors
The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation submitted the revised DPR for the Rs 12,937.23 crore Nigdi-Wakad-Chakan Metro Corridor, aiming to boost connectivity in Pune Metro Phase 2 with 34 stations and integration with existing lines. Construction is set to start in 2027.
The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation presented the revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) on Monday for the Rs 12,937.23 crore, 45.295 km Nigdi-Wakad-Chakan Metro Corridor, which is part of Pune Metro Phase 2. This report was submitted to the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).
The proposed metro line aims to enhance connectivity to the industrial hubs of Pimpri-Chinchwad and Chakan, a centre for automotive manufacturing in Maharashtra, where lakhs commute daily for work.
This elevated metro line will feature 34 stations, connecting Chakan, Moshi, and Bhosari with Wakad and Nigdi. It will integrate with the existing Metro Line 3 and Line 1 at various locations.
The DPR needs to be approved by the PCMC General Body Meeting, followed by approvals from the Maharashtra state government and the central government. Construction for the project is expected to commence in 2027.
Currently, Metro Line 1 connects Pune City to Pimpri Chinchwad, and this line has been extended from Chinchwad to Nigdi-Bhakti Shakti Chowk. The 4.5 km extension project, costing Rs 1,000 crore, is anticipated to be completed by December 2026.