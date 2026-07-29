Montblanc has unveiled a striking new addition to its Writers Edition line — a fountain pen dedicated to Bram Stoker, creator of Dracula, priced at a whopping $223,000.

The piece, formally called the Writers Edition Homage to Bram Stoker Limited Edition 8 Fountain Pen, is among the German luxury house’s most exclusive releases in recent years, and it draws directly on the gothic imagery of the 1897 novel that turned vampires into a permanent fixture of pop culture.

The pen sits within Montblanc’s long-running tradition of honouring literary figures through material and symbolism rather than portraiture, and it arrives as the latest example of the brand pushing further into ultra-limited, collector-grade territory.

ALSO READ The billionaire who flew economy, recycled tea bags and shopped at flea markets

A design built around Dracula’s world

According to Montblanc’s official product listing, the pen’s aesthetic is constructed almost entirely around the atmosphere of Stoker’s novel. The colour scheme uses an interplay of red and black precious resin, a combination the brand says is meant to signal ‘impending danger’ and echo the ominous mood of Dracula’s castle. Stoker’s own signature is worked into a swirling pattern on the cap, a detail the brand describes as paying tribute to ‘the literary father’ of the Count himself.

The clip is where the design turns most literal. As per Montblanc, the ruthenium-coated clip tapers elegantly and is shaped to evoke the marks left by a vampire bite, while still echoing the silhouette of a historic Montblanc fountain pen clip from the brand’s archive.

Craftsmanship behind the price tag

Montblanc’s Writers Edition series has, since its inception, been built around honouring literary figures through material and symbolism. Reports on the wider Writers Edition 1897 collection note a related, more accessible sterling silver version limited to 1,897 pieces — a number chosen to mark the year Dracula was first published.

That version features a black finish with reliefs evocative of bat wings, and a handcrafted 18-carat gold nib decorated with the masks of comedy and tragedy, symbolising the connection between Stoker’s writing and theatre.

The $223,000 edition, limited to just eight pieces, sits at the top of this collection, reflecting both its extreme rarity and the level of craftsmanship applied to each unit.

How it compares to Montblanc’s other expensive pens

The Dracula pen is far from Montblanc’s priciest creation. As per Sotheby’s Realty, the Montblanc Taj Mahal Limited Edition, priced at $2 million and limited to just ten pieces, celebrates the Golden Era of the Mughal Empire, with a body adorned in diamonds, sapphires and malachite set against champagne-tone gold, and a peacock feather standing in for a traditional clip.

The same report notes the Montblanc Bohème Royal as another standout in the brand’s high-value catalogue, an 18-carat white gold pen embellished with over 1,430 diamonds arranged in wavy patterns across its surface, with the Montblanc star logo itself picked out in diamonds.

Where the Dracula pen stands

For collectors, the appeal lies less in functionality and more in owning what Montblanc positions as a piece of literary history — a physical object built to represent the mood, mythology and legacy of one of gothic fiction’s most enduring characters, and now one entry in a growing shelf of Montblanc pieces designed to be admired rather than used.