PSU power producer NTPC plans to invest around Rs 17 trillion ($177.62 billion) through fiscal year 2037 as it works to expand its generation capacity to 250 gigawatts, nearly triple its current portfolio, Reuters quoted a company executive.

Financialexpress.com could not verify the news independently. We will update in case of any fresh development.

NTPC targets 250 GW capacity by FY37

NTPC is aiming for a capacity portfolio of 150 GW by FY32, up from roughly 91 GW at present, before scaling further to 250 GW by FY37. The NTPC Group’s current total portfolio stands at 127 GW, comprising about 91 GW of operational capacity and another 36 GW under construction, Reuters reported.

Renewables to drive NTPC’s expansion

As per Reuters, NTPC executives said capital allocation would gradually move away from coal-fired generation towards renewable energy, storage systems and nuclear power, though thermal capacity will continue to grow in parallel.

Renewable energy is expected to be the largest driver of NTPC’s capacity expansion in the coming years. The company plans to lift renewable capacity to 60 GW by FY32 and further to 136 GW by FY37, up from about 12 GW currently operational, according to the Reuters report.

Coal to remain central to capacity growth

Despite the renewable push, NTPC is not stepping back from coal. Executives said the company continues to view coal, storage-backed renewable energy and nuclear power as the “three legs” of India’s energy security. Coal-fired capacity is projected to rise to around 91 GW under current plans, up from 67 GW now.

Nuclear ambitions

NTPC is also deepening its push into nuclear power, targeting 30 GW of nuclear capacity by 2047. As an interim milestone, the company is aiming for about 6 GW of nuclear capacity by 2037, executives said. The company is currently studying sites across several Indian states to identify suitable land for new projects, Reuters reported.

About NTPC

NTPC is India’s largest integrated power utility, contributing around 24% of the country’s power generation. Established in 1975, the Maharatna company has grown from a thermal power generator into a diversified energy major spanning conventional and renewable generation, coal mining, power trading and green hydrogen. With an installed capacity of about 91 GW, NTPC is targeting 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032 while expanding into nuclear power, battery storage and carbon capture technologies, as per the company.

NTPC Share Price

NTPC’s share price has remained rather flat as of intraday on July 29, 2026. The company’s share price has been down 3.54% in the past month. However, it has been up 2.68% in the past year.