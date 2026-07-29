Adani Enterprises posted a net loss of Rs 1,160 crore for the first quarter of financial year 2027 against a net profit of Rs 885 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, its net loss saw a sharp expansion from Rs 105 crore reported in the trailing quarter.

As per the company’s statement, the profit before tax stands at Rs 1,295 crore (excluding OFAC settlement of Rs 2,644 crore. During the quarter ended June 30, the parent company had entered into a settlement agreement dated May 14 with the OFAC and paid the settlement amount of Rs 2,644.02 crore. The same has been recorded as an exceptional item in these financial results.

Adani Enterprises revenue rises 50% YoY

The Adani Group firm posted its Q1FY27 revenue from operations at Rs 32,924 crore, rising 50% from Rs 21,961 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last fiscal year. On a sequential basis, its revenue inched up 1% from RS 32,439 crore posted in the previous quarter.

The Mumbai-based company reported its Q1FY27 EBITDA at Rs 5,642 crore, advancing 49% from Rs 3,786 crore reported in the same period last year.

Debt-Equity ratio rises sequentially

On a YoY basis, the company posted an improvement in its debt-equity ratio at 1.12 for the April-June quarter against 1.52 reported in the year-ago period. However, sequentially, the ratio expanded from 0.97 reported in the preceding March quarter.

The company’s net profit margin turned negative for the reporting quarter at 4.36% against a positive of 4.35% posted in the year-ago period. Sequentially too, the margin contracted from a negative of 0.50% reported in Q4FY26.

“Adani Enterprises has begun FY27 with an exceptionally strong performance, delivering its highest-ever quarterly EBITDA of Rs 5,642 crore, driven by the growing scale and maturity of our infrastructure and incubation platforms,” said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group.

Adani Enterprises share price

The company’s stock was trading flat in Wednesday’s intraday session. Over the past one month, its share price has been trending flat, while over the past six months it has delivered a return of more than 51%.