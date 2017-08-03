Know about Vodafone EVA facial app launched for the disabled 

Eva Facial Mouse is a free and open source application that allows access to the functions of a mobile device by means of tracking the user face captured through the frontal camera.

As India continues to transform itself into a digital economy, the impact of technology is now on every citizen including disabled. One of the latest examples is that of Vodafone’s newly launched EVA Facial Mouse App that enables a person to control his smartphone with his face. The app was developed by Vodafone Spain Foundation for helping disabled people. This app is available in India on Vodafone’s social app hub and has received an astounding response from users.

Eva Facial Mouse is a free and open source application that allows access to the functions of a mobile device by means of tracking the user face captured through the frontal camera. Based on the movement of the face, the app allows the user to control a pointer on the screen (i.e., like a mouse), which provides direct access to most elements of the user interface. As per Census 2011, out of India’s 121 crore population, about 2.68 crore persons report some form of disability. That accounts for 2.21% of the total population. In an era where inclusive development is being emphasised as the right path towards sustainable development, focused initiatives for the welfare of disabled persons are essential. This app from Vodafone is a small initiative which can help in inclusive growth.

The global telecommunication company considers it a revolutionary app for those who for some or the other reason cannot use their hands and are dependent on others for fulfilling their basic needs. People with amputations, cerebral palsy, spinal cord injury, muscular dystrophy, multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) or other disabilities could be beneficiaries of this app.