The Apple Upgrade program is gathering a lot of attention globally, as Apple steps officially into a subscription-style financing model. Instead of paying the full price for an iPhone upfront or keeping it for three to four years, the program spreads the total cost into 24 monthly payments.

The key feature here, though, is the annual upgrade – after making 12 payments (or after 1 year), you hand back your current phone and immediately upgrade to the latest model, starting a new 24-month contract. It also automatically bundles AppleCare+ coverage into the monthly bill.

Sadly, the Apple Upgrade program, which is also applicable on iPad, Mac and other gadgets, isn’t coming to India at the moment. But that got us thinking – are there any alternatives from third-party resellers?

Apple Upgrade alternatives in India

While official Apple Stores operate in cities like Mumbai and Delhi, they only offer direct sales, standard trade-in credits, and bank EMI offers. However, they don’t offer the direct, ongoing annual lease-and-upgrade subscription.

This is where we list some of the third-party alternatives available for renting an iPhone on a lease basis from Apple-authorised resellers, Android OEMs, fintech partners, and subscription platforms in India:

1. “iPhone for Life” program

Provided by: India iStore and ICICI / HDFC Banks

iPhone 17

This is the closest structural equivalent to Apple Upgrade in India, offered by one of Apple’s prominent authorised resellers, India iStore, which is hosted with bank partners like ICICI Bank and service platforms like Servify.

How it works: You purchase the phone on a 24-month ‘No-Cost EMI’ agreement. However, the program splits the cost into a 75/25 ratio, i.e., you only pay 75 per cent of the total cost over 24 months, leaving a 25 per cent balloon balance at the end.

Once the term ends, you can choose either of these:

Upgrade: You return the phone in working condition. Servify provides a 25 per cent Assured Buyback that wipes out the remaining balance automatically, clearing your account so you can start a new plan for the next flagship.

Keep it: You pay the remaining 25 per cent balance directly and keep the phone permanently.

For example, let’s consider the iPhone 17 base variant (256GB), which costs Rs 82,900.

Loan amount (75 per cent): Rs 62,175 converted into 24 interest-free monthly instalments.

Monthly EMI: You pay roughly Rs 2,591 per month for 24 months.

The 24th month: You hand the phone back. The 25 per cent Assured Buyback (Rs 20,725) covers the rest. This could allow you to walk out with an iPhone 18 or iPhone 19.

2. Samsung Galaxy Forever / Smart Upgrade

Samsung’s Galaxy Forever program applies to the latest foldables.

Samsung offers a similar official program in India for its flagship S-series and Z Fold/Flip devices through Samsung’s website and retail channels, in partnership with Servify/Cashify and Samsung Finance+.

How it works: You purchase a flagship device using 24-month No-Cost EMIs. Unlike Apple’s strict 24-month timeline, Samsung offers flexible upgrade windows starting as early as Month 10.

Tiered assured buyback: The program includes built-in device protection (Samsung Care+) and tiered buyback rates depending on when you choose to swap:

Months 10–11: Up to 55 per cent Assured Buyback.

Months 12–13: Up to 50 per cent Assured Buyback.

Months 19–25: Up to 35 per cent Assured Buyback.

A tiered plan like this provides an early exit route for users who want an upgrade every single year (at month 12) rather than waiting out a full two-year cycle.

3. Phone-as-a-subscription from BytePe

Motorola Razr Fold (Representational Image)

Services like BytePe treat smartphones as a direct monthly service rather than a bank loan or EMI facility.

How it works: Instead of blocking your credit card’s limit for the full value of the phone, you sign up for a monthly operational subscription.

As part of the program terms and conditions, here are some key benefits you get with BytePe’s rental service:

Zero capital lock: Starts at fixed monthly rates, often around Rs 999 to Rs 2,500/month depending on whether it’s a standard flagship or a Pro model. This doesn’t require a massive initial outlay or a credit card loan block.

Bundled coverage: Subscriptions typically include accidental and liquid damage protection directly in the monthly charge.

Annual upgrades: After 12 months of consecutive subscription payments, you can return your device and swap it for a newer model with a fresh subscription term.