Jio Phone booking: Now, Reliance launches separate registration form for people running businesses; know how to fill details

It seems Reliance has really big plans as far Jio Phone is concerned. Now, Jio has launched a separate registration form for people running businesses. The form has been launched on the Jio.com website. The form for people running businesses has been updated under ‘Keep Me Posted’ page on Jio.com. The form asks you to register interest. You have to select BUSINESS to register interest for the Jio Phone. The business form asks you to fill various details like Contact name, Company name, Pincode, PAN no or GSTN number, Contact person email, contact person number. It also asks you about the number of devices required. Jio has updated its website for the people who are interested in buying the Reliance Jio 4G feature phone.

FORM

(Photo: Jio.com)

TO FILL FORM GO TO THIS LINK: http://www.jio.com/en-in/jp-keep-me-posted-enterprise

Earlier, Jio had updated its website with ‘Keep Me Posted’ page. The page says, “Introducing India Ka Smartphone JioPhone”. It is the first step to register your interest. When you click on Keep Me Posted tab, it will show you a form. The form says, “Register Interest, Share your details with us and we will get back to you.” The form asks you to fill First name, last name, email and phone number. Also, it says, ” We hate spam and promise to keep your data safe.” Moreover, it asks you to tick ‘I accept terms & conditions’ box. Once you fill correct details, it will say, “Thank you for registering interest!”. After this, you will get an email from Jio. The email reads, “Greetings from Jio! Thank you for your interest. We have received your details and our team will contact you shortly. Thank You, Team Jio.”

JioPhone will be available for user testing in beta form from August 15 and for pre-booking from August 24. JioPhone will be physically available to those who have pre-booked, on a first come first serve basis, September onwards. The company will make available 5 million phones every week and manufacture all JioPhones in India from last quarter of this year. The phone, targeted at 50 crore feature phone users in the country, will be available on payment of a refundable security deposit of Rs 1,500. This deposit will be refunded after 36 months on return of the phone.

Reliance Jio, the fourth-generation telecom arm of Reliance Industries, will provide unlimited data on the phone for Rs 153 per month. Jio already has 125 million users since its launch in September last year.