As the world prepares to see the rumoured iPhone 18 series this September, industry analysts and insiders have turned their attention to the next big iPhone project – the 20th anniversary special iPhone 20. Wall Street analysts, including Ming-Chi Kuo (TF International Securities) and Jeff Pu (Haitong International Securities), along with display market analyst Ross Young (Display Supply Chain Consultants), report that Apple is preparing a major overhaul for the iPhone’s 20th birthday. Similar to the 10th birthday special we saw in 2017, Apple is preparing a major overhaul for the iPhone.

Based on what has been revealed by analysts like Kuo and Pu, the 2027 iPhone will be named the iPhone 20 – not iPhone 19. This is a naming convention we have previously seen with the iPhone X, since we never saw the iPhone 9.

But there will be more to it than just a name change. Much like 2017’s iPhone X redefined smartphones for a decade with the introduction of Face ID and thin bezels, analysts now suggest that the iPhone 20 will serve as a major design milestone for Apple.

1. iPhone 20 to bring quad-curved, seamless glass design

One of the major defining upgrades to the iPhone is said to be an “all-glass” design. Reports from Mark Gurman (Bloomberg), Wayne Ma (The Information), and supply chain trackers suggest a radical quad-curved, all-glass chassis.

Unlike early Android ‘waterfall’ screens that suffered from accidental palm touches, analysts like Gurman indicate Apple is prototyping subtle, four-sided glass curves designed to streamline edge-swiping gestures without distorting visual content. The design could be similar to what many Chinese phone makers are implementing in their premium and midrange devices.

Additionally, display analyst Ross Young points out that a new 16nm display driver chip alongside Colour Filter on Encapsulation (CoE) technology will allow Apple to target an ultra-thin frame. This shall allow for an almost borderless viewing area.

2. Under-display Face ID, No Dynamic Island

Multiple supply-chain tipsters, alongside research notes from Ross Young and reports from Weibo supply chain monitors, point to the end of the Dynamic Island cutout. Apple is testing an ultra-transparent OLED glass region that allows infrared Face ID sensors to sit completely underneath the panel.

Analysts including Jeff Pu also say that early prototype testing indicates the standard iPhone 20 Pro model could step up to 6.4 inches, while the top-tier iPhone 20 Pro Max may push up to a 7.0-inch display without substantially expanding the overall physical hand feel due to shrinkages in bezel size.

3. Solid-State buttons

Analyst leaks from Ming-Chi Kuo and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman indicate Apple is revisiting the ability to replace physical and mechanical power and volume rockers with pressure-sensitive, solid-state haptic surfaces. These touch zones will leverage specialised linear Taptic Engine motors to replicate the physical click response without introducing mechanical moving parts or entry points for moisture. This will be similar to the Touch ID sensor button on the older iPhone SE.

What about performance

On the hardware and performance front, supply chain reports from Ming-Chi Kuo and Jeff Pu paint a high-end picture for the flagship’s internals. Analysts indicate the iPhone 20 models will be powered by Apple’s next-generation A21 processor, built on TSMC’s 2nm manufacturing process. This will be paired with High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) integration engineered specifically for heavy on-device AI workloads.

As far as the camera is concerned, analysts like Pu report there could be a shift to Apple-designed stacked sensors utilising LOFIC technology to deliver up to 20 stops of dynamic range. To support these processing demands, the device is tipped to feature an expanded vapour chamber cooling system alongside high-density pure silicon-carbon battery chemistry supporting capacities up to 6,000mAh on the larger Pro Max variant.

iPhone 20 expected timeline

Analysts, including Mark Gurman and Ross Young, suggest that Apple is expected to unveil this 20th-anniversary milestone during its traditional autumn flagship event, pointing toward a September reveal, just like most launches from previous years.