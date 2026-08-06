JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon believes the massive investments being made in artificial intelligence infrastructure will ultimately prove worthwhile, even as questions continue over the scale of spending. Speaking to CNBC’s Leslie Picker in an interview aired on Wednesday, Dimon said he remains optimistic that the billions flowing into AI will generate long-term returns.

“In my own view, and I may be wrong, it’ll ultimately play out and pay out,” Dimon told CNBC. “These people are doing real calculations about what’s needed. They see what it costs to do the frontier models. They see what it costs to do inferencing. The need is going up dramatically.”

He added that AI investments are already contributing to economic growth as companies build the infrastructure needed to support the technology. “You’ve got to get steel and cement and all these things to build the data centers,” he said.

AI investment is boosting the economy

Dimon said the scale of AI infrastructure spending is having a meaningful impact on the US economy. He estimated that the increase in AI-related investment accounts for about 1% of US gross domestic product this year and is expected to add another 1% next year. When asked whether a slowdown in the AI market could become a major risk to the economy, Dimon dismissed the concern. “There are a lot of things to worry about,” he said, adding that a cooling AI market is “not high on the list.”

JPMorgan continues to invest heavily in AI

JPMorgan has significantly expanded its technology and AI investments this year as it seeks to stay ahead of competitors. During the bank’s January earnings call, Dimon said he was determined to maintain the firm’s leadership in technology. “We are going to stay out front, so help us God,” he told CNBC.

The bank later announced plans to increase its technology budget to $19.8 billion this year, with part of that spending earmarked for AI initiatives. Internally, JPMorgan has also encouraged engineers to increase their use of AI tools, with usage tracked through internal dashboards.

During the bank’s second-quarter earnings call in July, Dimon said AI had reduced jobs in some business areas by as much as 40%, although he noted that the technology would not immediately lower the firm’s overall operating expenses.

AI spending could also keep inflation elevated

While optimistic about AI’s long-term potential, Dimon warned that the unprecedented demand for capital to build AI infrastructure could contribute to higher inflation and keep interest rates elevated for longer.

“Inflation is both what people expect, but it’s also capital demand, and it seems to me there’s a lot of demand for capital,” he said during the CNBC interview.

Dimon pointed to infrastructure projects, government deficits, wars and global rearmament as factors that could add to inflationary pressures and push long-term bond yields higher. “I don’t know if these things will push the rate up, but if they do, that could be the skunk at the party, that people want to be paid more money for long-term bonds, and so you just got to keep your eye on it,” he said.

He said AI infrastructure is one of the biggest drivers of capital demand, with companies making significant investments in data centres. “It’s a big build,” Dimon said, adding that companies are making real calculations about the growing demand for AI models. “Hopefully there’ll be more productivity after they’re built,” he said. “It takes a while to get them up and running.”

Dimon flags leverage risks

Beyond AI spending, Dimon also cautioned that leverage across financial markets remains high, including in hedge funds, prime brokerage, exchange-traded products and Treasury market arbitrage. “When you have that, you do have a higher chance that some people will disrupt the market in a quick way, and people get rattled over it,” he said.