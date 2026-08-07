The Indian Navy has launched Machilipatnam, the seventh of eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC) being built by Cochin Shipyard Limited for coastal defence and maritime security. The recent launch marks another step in India’s effort to build a stronger indigenous fleet capable of detecting submarines, monitoring littoral waters and responding to low-intensity maritime threats.

Machilipatnam (BY 529) is designed for underwater surveillance, anti-submarine warfare operations, low-intensity maritime operations, and mine warfare capability. According to the Defence Ministry, it will further bolster coastal defence and enhance maritime domain awareness, both of which are critical to securing India’s near-shore waters and the wider Indian Ocean Region.

Machilipatnam to reinforce India’s underwater coastal shield

The launch of Machilipatnam will strengthen India’s coastal defence by enhancing the Navy’s ability to detect, track and respond to underwater threats in shallow and littoral waters.

Equipped for underwater surveillance, anti-submarine warfare, low-intensity maritime operations and mine warfare, the vessel will help secure coastal approaches, ports and vital maritime infrastructure while improving India’s maritime domain awareness.

With a shallow draft, a top speed of 25 knots and a range of 1,800 nautical miles, these indigenously designed craft can operate close to shore and complement larger naval platforms, allowing major warships to focus on open-sea missions.

The class is also designed to accommodate advanced indigenous hull-mounted and variable-depth sonars, providing greater flexibility for detecting submarines in complex coastal environments and reinforcing India’s layered defence in the Indian Ocean Region.

The vessel was launched at CSL on July 29, 2026 in the presence of Vice Admiral Atul Anand, Additional Secretary, Department of Military Affairs, with Goolrukh Anand launching the vessel. Senior officials from the Indian Navy, Cochin Shipyard Limited and other distinguished guests attended the ceremony, underscoring the strategic importance of the project.

80% indigenous, INS Machilipatnam strengthens India’s maritime defence ambitions

The ministry said the launch of Machilipatnam marks another milestone in the ASW SWC project and reaffirms India’s commitment to ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat‘ in defence manufacturing. With indigenous content exceeding 80 per cent, the shipbuilding programme reflects the growing capability of India’s maritime industrial base and its ability to deliver mission-ready warships for the Navy.

The vessel’s name also carries historical significance. Machilipatnam is named after the historic port city in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district, known for its maritime legacy and trade along India’s eastern seaboard. Officials said the ship embodies that legacy while reinforcing the Navy’s commitment to safeguarding the country’s maritime interests.

From shipbuilding to sea power: India strengthens coastal defence with Mahe-class fleet

Machilipatnam is the seventh ship in the eight-vessel Mahe-class ASW SWC programme being executed by Cochin Shipyard Limited. The wider project is aimed at strengthening the Navy’s shallow-water combat and surveillance capabilities, especially in coastal regions where submarine threats and asymmetric maritime risks can emerge.

The Navy’s recent commissioning of INS Malvan, the second Mahe-class ASW shallow water craft, shows that this indigenous fleet is steadily moving from construction to active service. Malvan, built at Cochin Shipyard and commissioned at Karwar on July 22, was also highlighted by the Defence Ministry as a symbol of indigenous engineering and the “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” vision.

LAUNCH OF MACHILIPATNAM, THE SEVENTH OF THE MAHE-CLASS ANTI-SUBMARINE WARFARE SHALLOW WATER CRAFT 🌀#Machilipatnam (BY 529), the seventh of eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC), was launched on 29 Jul 2026 🌀Machilipatnam carries deep historical and… pic.twitter.com/kS4Bzh9BDv \\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\— PIB India (@PIB\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\_India) July 29, 2026

Together, the launch of Machilipatnam and the commissioning of Malvan signal a deeper shift in India’s coastal security architecture. The new shallow-water craft are intended to operate where larger warships may be less effective, giving the Navy greater flexibility in anti-submarine warfare, surveillance and quick-response maritime operations.

As India faces evolving maritime challenges in the Indian Ocean Region, platforms like Machilipatnam are expected to improve deterrence, boost domain awareness and strengthen readiness for both conventional and low-intensity threats. In strategic terms, this is not just shipbuilding; it is capability-building for coastal defence and sea-lane security.