Technocraft Ventures IPO will be open for IPO bidding today, August 07. The company wants to raise Rs 251.88 crore through a book-building issue. The IPO consists of two components: 95 lakh shares of Rs 201.51 crore and 24 lakh offer for sale (OFS) shares worth Rs 50.37 crore.

The fresh issue makes up the bigger part of the issue, which means this raised money will go to the company.

The issue price band ranges between Rs 200 – 212 per equity share.

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Technocraft Ventures IPO GMP

The share price of Technocraft Ventures was trading at a premium of 7.55%, changing hands at Rs 228 in the grey market. This indicates that a lot could potentially yield a profit of Rs 1,120.

However, investors should be aware that GMP is not an official metric to track listing trends. Sometimes the actual listing price could be vastly different from the GMP. It just offers investors a glimpse of investor sentiment.

Technocraft Ventures IPO: Allotment and listing

The allotment for IPO shares is expected to be finalised on August 12, while the listing on the bourses, NSE and BSE, is expected to be on August 14, as per the tentative schedule.

Technocraft Ventures IPO lot size

A retail buyer can bid for a minimum of 70 shares in a single lot, which totals to Rs 14,840 at the upper price band.

Technocraft Ventures IPO: Book runner and registrar

Khambatta Securities is working as the lead book-running manager of the issue, and Bigshare Services is the registrar of the IPO.

About Technocraft Ventures

Technocraft Ventures is a public infrastructure development company that undertakes turnkey Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) projects. Incorporated in October 1998, the company works across multiple infrastructure sectors, delivering projects mainly for state governments and government agencies in northern India, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Expert take on Technocraft Ventures IPO

Is the IPO an ‘Avoid’ or ‘Subscribe’?

At the upper price band, the company is valued at a P/E of 19.4x based on its FY26 annualised EPS of Rs 14.39, implying a post-issue market capitalisation of approximately Rs 839.7 crore.

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Its diversified order book, expanding geographical presence and integrated EPC capabilities provide visibility for long-term growth. “However, considering the proposed valuation relative to listed peers, the IPO appears fairly valued,” said Anand Rathi Research in an IPO note.