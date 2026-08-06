If you’re travelling in Maharashtra or Gujarat next week, make sure to check your train status before leaving for the station. Western Railway has announced the cancellation of five trains due to Pre-Non-Interlocking (Pre-NI) and Non-Interlocking (NI) work in the Bhusaval Division.

The affected trains include passenger and special services connecting major stations such as Dadar, Surat, Nandurbar and Bhusaval. The cancellations will remain in effect on different dates between August 11 and August 14.

Which trains have been cancelled?

Journey Commencing On Train No. From – To August 11, 2026 19005 Surat – Bhusaval Special August 12, 2026 59075 Nandurbar – Bhusaval Passenger 59076 Bhusaval – Nandurbar Passenger 19003 Dadar – Bhusaval Special 19004 Bhusaval – Dadar Special August 14, 2026 19006 Bhusaval – Surat Special

Cancelled trains: Routes and stations affected

The cancelled services connect several cities and towns across Maharashtra and Gujarat, including important railway stations such as Dadar, Surat, Nandurbar, Jalgaon Junction and Bhusaval. The disruption is expected to affect both daily and long-distance passengers.

Train No. 59075: Nandurbar–Bhusaval Passenger is a daily passenger service that completes its journey in around 4 hours and 50 minutes.

It serves several towns in northern Maharashtra, including Choupale, Tisi, Ranala, Dondaicha, Sindkheda, Nardana, Amalner, Dharangaon, Jalgaon Junction and Bhusaval. The cancellation is likely to impact regular commuters who rely on this train for short-distance travel.

Train No. 19003: Dadar–Bhusaval Special operates six days a week (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday) and covers the journey in nearly 11 hours and 55 minutes.

The train connects Mumbai with Bhusaval, passing through key stations such as Borivali, Virar, Palghar, Vapi, Valsad, Navsari, Bardoli, Vyara, Navapur, Nandurbar, Amalner, Dharangaon and Jalgaon Junction before reaching Bhusaval.

Train No. 19005: Surat–Bhusaval Special is a daily service with a journey time of around 8 hours and 50 minutes.

It links Surat with Bhusaval via major stations including Udhna Junction, Bardoli, Vyara, Ukai Songadh, Navapur, Nandurbar, Dondaicha, Sindkheda, Amalner, Dharangaon, Jalgaon Junction and Bhusaval, providing an important rail connection between Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Why are these trains cancelled?

According to Western Railway, the cancellations are due to Pre-Non-Interlocking (Pre-NI) and Non-Interlocking (NI) work being carried out in the Bhusaval Division. These works are undertaken before commissioning or upgrading railway infrastructure and signalling systems to ensure safer and smoother train operations.