IIT annual Open House: From auto strap mechanism for motorcycle helmets to eco-friendly cement, here is what is on display

Indian Institute of Technology’s Open House will be held on 22nd April 2017. (Source: PTI)

The Indian Institute of Technology’s annual Open House is scheduled to take place on April 22 and like always, there will be some unique and innovative models at display this year too. The long list includes devices like automatic strap mechanism (ASM) for motorcycle helmets which can reduce injuries caused by a loose chin strap, an app based attendance system, a saliva-based glucose sensor, integrated visual and acoustic system to monitor the Ganges dolphins and a low-cost eco-friendly cement. Along with this, devices to make India free from terror and cross-border activities will also be tested at the exhibition.

You may also want to watch:

“We conducted a preliminary sample survey which showed that around 60-70 percent motorcyclists don’t wear helmets with their straps on, or they become very loose. The strap we’ve designed is auto-adjustable and self-locking,” Professor Puneet Mahajan from the Department of Applied Mechanics told The Indian Express. He is the in-charge of the helmet strap project and explained that there is a red button on one side of the helmet. When that button is pressed the helmet will adjust the strap itself. “It can be attached to any regular motorcycle helmet, and we’re hoping that manufacturers will show interest in it. If mass produced, these shouldn’t cost more than Rs 30-40 per helmet,” he said.

Marking the attendance of students has been a time-consuming task for the teachers. To deal with it, the institute had recently installed beacons worth Rs 14 lakh which will also act as sensors for marking attendance as soon as the students enter the classroom and an app for the same will be exhibited in the event. “Marking attendance has been a tedious process for teachers while students always have complaints that their registered attendance does not reflect their real attendance. Hence, we have developed an arrangement which is comfortable for both and is also technology driven,” IIT professor Brejesh Lall, the in-charge of the project told the news agency PTI.