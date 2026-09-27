Mumbai local train passengers travelling on Sunday, September 27, should plan their journeys carefully as Central Railway will implement mega blocks on both the Harbour and Main lines for maintenance work. The blocks will also result in the suspension of several Harbour Line services and diversions of fast trains on the Main Line and delays for some passengers.

The biggest impact will be on the Harbour Line, where Central Railway’s Mumbai Division will conduct a five-hour mega block between Kurla and Vashi from 11:10 am to 4:10 pm. Meanwhile, a separate block on the Main Line between Matunga and Mulund will also remain in place from 11:05 am to 3:45 pm.

Central Railway has shared this update on its official account on X and advised passengers to check the revised timetable before commencing their journeys.

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Harbour Line: Which services will remain suspended?

The Harbour Line mega block will be implemented on both Up and Down lines between Kurla and Vashi from 11:10 am to 4:10 pm.

As per the Central Railway advisory, Down Harbour Line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) for Vashi, Panvel, and Belapur between 10:34 am and 3:36 pm will remain suspended.

In the return trip, Up Harbour Line services departing Panvel, Vashi and Belapur for CSMT between 10:17 am 3:47 pm will also remain suspended.

Special trains to operate during Harbour Line block

Passengers will have alternative options available during the block. Central Railway stated special suburban services will run between CSMT and Kurla and between Panvel and Vashi. Meanwhile, Trans-Harbour and Uran Port line services will run as per the Sunday timetable.

Harbour Line passengers will also be allowed to travel between Thane and Vashi/Nerul from 10 am to 6 pm during the block duration.

Main Line block: Fast trains to be diverted

Main Line passengers will also need to check the changes for Sunday. A mega block will be imposed between Matunga and Mulund on the Up and Down fast lines from 11:05 am to 3:45 pm for engineering and maintenance work.

Down fast-line services departing CSMT between 10:36 am and 3:10 pm will be diverted to the Down slow line at Matunga. These trains will halt at their scheduled stations between Matunga and Mulund before being shifted back to the fast line at Mulund.

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Central Railway said these services are likely to reach their destinations around 15 minutes late.

Similarly, UP fast-line trains leaving Thane between 11:03 am and 3:38 pm will be diverted to the UP slow line at Mulund. They will make their scheduled stops between Mulund and Matunga before returning to the UP fast line at Matunga. These trains are also likely to arrive at their destinations around 15 minutes late.

The Khopoli-CSMT local scheduled to leave Khopoli at 1:48 pm will instead leave at 2:06 pm.

No daytime jumbo block on Western Railway

Passengers using Western Railway’s suburban network have some relief. As Western Railway mentioned on its official, that no jumbo block will be taken during the daytime on Sunday, September 27.

Western Railway had put a jumbo block between Bhayander and Vasai Road on the Up and Down slow lines during the overnight hours for maintenance of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment. Since that block ended early Sunday morning, there is no daytime jumbo block planned on the Western Railway suburban section.

Central Railway update for passengers

Central Railway has advised passengers to take the service changes into account while planning their Sunday journeys.

In its official post, the railway posted, Passengers are requested to check the revised timetable and plan their travel accordingly.” It also stated that the maintenance blocks are necessary for the “upkeep of infrastructure and safety”.