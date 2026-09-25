Dyson has showcased its most powerful vacuum cleaner in India, and unlike the rest of its product range, it comes with a premium price tag of Rs 79,900. That makes the V16 Piston Animal its most expensive cleaner in India.

The high price is not solely charged because Dyson can – there’s tech to back it up. While the cleaner sets a new internal suction benchmark of 315 Air Watts, its core value proposition relies heavily on solving process-level friction, i.e., reducing manual head swaps, eliminating brush-bar maintenance, and minimising bin-emptying frequency.

In essence, the V16 Piston Animal is the kind of vacuum cleaner where you need to do the bare minimum as far as maintenance is concerned.

Dyson V16 Piston Animal wants to address Indian concerns

Dyson says that while high suction power addresses surface dust, user fatigue is another major concern, which is frequently driven by secondary tasks – manually detangling long hair from brush rolls, stopping to swap floor nozzles midway through a cleaning session, and handling dust-filled bin clearances.

Dyson’s wants to address that with the V16.

Specifications Technical details Retail Price Rs 79,900 Motor & Output 900W Dyson Hyperdymium motor; 315 Air Watts (AW) Runtime Up to 70 minutes (swappable battery ecosystem) Primary Cleaner Head All Floor Cones Sense (Unified hard-surface roller + deep-carpet agitator) Anti-Tangle Architecture Dual conical tapered brush bars with automatic fiber offloading Waste System CleanCompaktor chamber (Holds up to 30 days of compressed debris) Filtration Standard Fully sealed 5-stage HEPA (Traps 99.99% of particles down to 0.1 microns) Operational Tech Real-time surface sensing, LED illumination, foot-release attachments

Dyson V16 Piston Animal: How it tackles hair tangling, regular maintenance

The device introduces three main mechanical updates designed to reduce user fatigue:

Unified floor head integration: Conventional cordless vacuums require switching between soft rollers for hard floors and motorised agitators for carpets. The V16 introduces the All Floor Cones Sense head, which combines both mechanisms into a single housing. Acoustic and resistance sensors continuously evaluate floor density, automatically dialling down rotation speeds on hard surfaces and accelerating on high-pile carpets.

Centrifugal anti-tangle mechanism: Hair wrap remains a primary cause of roller failure and manual maintenance. The V16 utilises dual tapered brush bars. As the rollers spin, hair strands up to 25 inches long are forced off the narrower ends via centrifugal force, feeding directly into the airflow path before they can wrap around the core.

In-bin debris compression: To avoid expanding the physical footprint of the machine, Dyson implemented the CleanCompaktor system. An internal wiper mechanism compresses incoming pet hair and dirt against the base of the chamber, allowing the bin to hold up to 30 days of waste while keeping dust blowback contained during disposal.

More powerful motor: Powering these features is a 900W Hyperdymium motor — a 50% increase in power over its direct predecessor — backed by a sealed 5-stage HEPA filtration setup that captures particles as small as 0.1 microns.