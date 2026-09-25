At Snapdragon Summit 2026, Qualcomm stated that the time for AI phones has come, and chip makers now have a better idea of where the smartphone stands as a concept. Two weeks prior, it was Apple’s new CEO, John Ternus, who hailed the iPhone as an AI hub. Generative AI is going to be the future, and the smartphone is where it will thrive. So, does the idea work?

While all the action related to smartphones was going on, I was busy using the Google Pixel 11 Pro as my primary phone. For those who need context, the Pixel 11 Pro has been introduced as Google’s flagship AI phone. The core selling point of its latest flagship isn’t just hardware refined by the 2nm Tensor G6 chip or its 3,600-nit Super Actua display – it is the deep, system-level embedding of Gemini Intelligence into every corner of the mobile experience.

Hence, after spending 30 days living with the Pixel 11 Pro as a primary device, I have a takeaway that clarifies AI’s stand in our daily lives – ambient AI (AI that’s everywhere on the phone) changes how you interact with your phone.

It transforms it from a tool you actively navigate to a smart partner that acts in the background. However, that transition comes with its own learning curve and a handful of realities to note.

Pixel 11 Pro’s top features that stood out on a daily basis

Google Pixel 11 Pro

Proactive context:

When on calls, the proactive context has proven to be a game-changing feature. Through updated UI cards on the caller ID screen, Gemini cross-references information across Gmail, Calendar, and Maps automatically if it detects a call from the same person. You rarely need to copy-paste addresses or manually search flight status, thus making it easy to reference crucial information.

Background task automation works—mostly

Handing off tasks like hailing a cab ride or ordering groceries to Gemini in the background is impressive. It still has a long way to go for the Indian context.

Voice typing is great:

The new Gboard Rambler feature on the Pixel 11 Pro’s keyboard is a lifesaver when voice typing text messages on the move. Forget the media’s love for the “ums” and “ahs” – you can spell out your message in the most broken English you can think of, and Gemini simply figures it all out. Instead of dictating word-for-word, I can stream-of-consciousness talk into a text box; Gemini cleans up filler words, structures sentences, and outputs a refined draft within seconds.

All of my most hastily said responses were produced into clean drafts instantly, and I got the thanks.

Camera favours speed over gimmicks:

The upgraded Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) performance cuts Night Sight processing down by over 4x. In real life, this ensures that late-night photos come out well detailed and nicely exposed, with no loss in sharpness. The dedicated Night Sight mode still comes in handy when taking long exposures, but the standard photo mode is more than enough for tricky night photos.

I have also given more time to the ‘Magic Capture’ feature while attending a few media events, and it has come in handy – it took usable video footage for reels, and simultaneously took high-quality photos.

Not my “HiLight’ still

The Pixelsnap magnetic wireless charging and the scratch-resistant screen have proven their worth. However, I still find the HiLight rear notification indicator pointless. Despite forcing the phone to bring up the HiLight feature, it never came in handy. Moreover, the Pixel’s “Flip to Shhh” feature silences all notifications when kept upside down, thus making it pointless. The LED light also leads to a weaker flashlight in the dark.

Are there any friction points?

Google Pixel 11 Pro

While agentic tasks are impressive on paper, real-world execution still faces speed bottlenecks. Handing off a complex task to Gemini, such as building a grocery cart or ordering a car via third-party integrations, works, but it takes time. A substantial amount of processing time. If you are rushing out the door to catch a flight, taking 15 seconds to let the AI process screen elements feels significantly slower than manually tapping through the app yourself. This is where Gemini Intelligence needs to improve.

Furthermore, for users upgrading from a Pixel 10 Pro, the physical hardware upgrades feel subtle. The HiLight rear glowing indicator adds a touch of passive utility when the phone is face-down on a desk, and the 29% faster Pixelsnap wireless charging is welcome, but most wireless chargers you find around are limited to standard 10W speeds.

Are we ready for AI on phone?

The Pixel 11 Pro makes a strong case that the next decade of smartphone innovation will depend on ambient software execution. For power users who frequently juggle calendar events, communications, and logistical planning, Google’s deeper Gemini integration proves it can save measurable time throughout the day.

If you expect dramatic changes to your life, you may be left wanting for more. There’s still a lot of manual intervention needed, and it might be another year before automation becomes a standard feature on these flagship phones.