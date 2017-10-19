From WhatsApp, SHAREit to JioTV, 10 must-have apps for your app library

Nowadays every smartphone we buy comes with a number of pre-installed apps.

Nowadays every smartphone we buy comes with a number of pre-installed apps. In the case of high-end handsets, you will be greeted with no less than 45 apps, ranging from social networking, content sharing, e-commerce, travel and video conferencing. A close scrutiny reveals that we only use 4-5 apps and squander away a lot of memory on the ones we seldom use. Sudhir Chowdhary picks some of the most desired apps that are good for productivity, entertainment and every-day purpose.

WhatsApp Messenger

WhatsApp has become one of the world’s most-used messaging app these days. More than 1 billion people in over 180 countries use it to stay in touch with friends and family, anytime and anywhere. There are over 200 million active users in India. WhatsApp uses your phone’s Internet connection to send messages so you can avoid SMS fees. You can keep in touch with your close ones and share interesting messages on WhatsApp group. With voice calls, you can talk to your friends and family for free, even if they are in another country. And with free video calls, you can have face-to-face conversations for when voice or text just isn’t enough.

SHAREit

When you think of sharing content, like music, video, games, apps or any other files, SHAREit app is the name that pops up in your mind. SHAREit is not only available in Android, but also in iOS, Windows and PC. This app is extremely popular when it comes to transferring files and it has more than 300 million users in India. The speed can go up to 20M/s, 200 times faster than Bluetooth. The best feature about the app is that you can transfer content without any data charges.

Instagram

Instagram is a great way to capture and share special moments using photographs. Follow your friends and family to see what they’re up to, and get an update of their lives from anywhere in the world. It is all about expressing through pictures and videos using different filters, hashtags and stickers. Similar to Facebook or Twitter, everyone who creates an Instagram account has a profile and a news feed. When you post a photo or video on Instagram, it will be displayed on your profile.

Hotstar

Hotstar is a digital and mobile entertainment platform, owned by Star India. If you are unable to watch your favourite show on television, there’s no need to panic as you can live stream your favourite TV shows on Hotstar and that too for free! You can also watch movies, sports and live news on-the-go with the Hotstar app anytime anywhere. You can also download videos on Hotstar and watch them later as per your convenience.

Facebook

Facebook has become the most universally used app for everything to do with an individual’s life. You can connect with your friends who are geographically far away and also be updated on your favorite celebrities, brands and websites. You can share your thoughts and feelings on Facebook. It is one of the most used social media website to connect with people across the globe.

Amazon

When it comes to online shopping, Amazon is the app that is trusted the most. It is almost synonymous to online shopping. You can buy anything from grocery to gadgets to clothing; Amazon has it all under one roof. You can shop for millions of products wherever you go. Plus get product details, read reviews, scan barcodes to check prices and availability.

Google Duo

Google Duo is among one of the best video calling apps in the recent time. It’s simple, reliable and works on both iOS and Android phones. It has a simple interface and provides faster and high quality video calling experience. Google has integrated its video calling app deeper into its Android ecosystem and will now allow the Android users to make video calls directly from other Google apps, such as Google Phone, Messages and Contacts app. Trust me, it is a must have app for your smartphone.

YouTube

See what the world is watching in music, gaming, entertainment, news using the YouTube app. Subscribe to channels, share with friends, edit and upload videos, and watch on any device. It is one of the most consumed content viewing apps in India. To watch any video, all you need to do is just YouTube it.

PayTM

Starting off as an online payment gateway platform to now becoming an online shopping mall, PayTM has grown to become one of the most used apps in India. Every other Indian has a PayTM app on their smartphone. Be it mobile recharge, bill payments, movie ticketing experience, travel and more – there is no need to carry a physical wallet anymore – just PayTM it and you are sorted. Over 22 crore Indians use Paytm today and it is adding an incredible 5 lakh new users daily.

JioTV

A new entrant in the race, JioTV app has a wide range of TV channels across languages and genres. You can now enjoy 400+ TV channels at your fingertips, including 60+ HD channels. JioTV is available for iOS and Android devices (smartphones and tablets). Your device needs to have iOS version 7.0 or higher, Android OS version 4.1 or higher to enjoy JioTV.