Apple now allows bigger apps on Apple TV

Apple has announced a change in App Store policy increasing the tvOS apps size limit from 200MB to 4GB. “With the increased data size, developers can include more media in their submission and provide a complete, rich user experience upon installation,” Apple said in a post on Thursday. Also, tvOS apps can use ‘On-Demand Resources’ to host up to 20GB of additional content on the App Store.

Aiming to help users enjoy instant access to video apps that their pay TV subscription includes, Apple last year launched a new iOS single sign-on tool to log in to cable or satellite-TV provider on your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Apple TV.

“The new feature is available in the US only and can be used on CenturyLink Prism, DirecTV, Dish, GVTC, GTA, Hawaiian Telcom, Hotwire, MetroCast, Sling,” Apple said.

Even if your provider supports single sign-on, there still might be apps that you need to open and sign in to individually.

You can sign in with only one TV provider at a time from your Apple TV running tvOS 10 or later versions or from your iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch having iOS 10 or later versions.