If you have travelled through Vadodara Junction, you may soon notice a major change taking shape above the railway station. The upcoming Bullet Train station is being built directly above Platform No. 7, making it one of the most unique stations on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor.

Unlike many railway projects that require passengers to travel to a separate terminal, Vadodara’s Bullet Train station has been planned to work alongside the existing Indian Railways station.

The station’s biggest advantage is its location. It will also be well connected to the city’s bus services and the interstate bus depot, making the station an important transport hub for passengers.

A station inspired by Vadodara itself

The station has not just been designed for speed but also to reflect the city’s identity. Its architecture takes inspiration from the banyan tree, known locally as “Vad,” from which Vadodara gets its name. Inside, the station has been planned with large open spaces, natural light and sky views to make the waiting areas feel brighter and more comfortable.

What facilities will be available?

Passengers can expect facilities similar to those at modern airports. The station will have waiting lounges, baby care rooms, restrooms and retail shops. Separate parking areas and pick-up and drop-off zones have also been planned for cars, buses and auto-rickshaws to keep traffic moving smoothly.

Construction crosses another milestone

The station has now reached an important stage. Concrete work for the concourse, platform and track levels has been completed, while installation of the station’s steel structure is in progress. As more of the steel framework goes up, the station will gradually reveal its final shape.

Bharuch station also moving ahead

Another station on the same corridor, Bharuch, is also nearing completion. Located on Dahej Bypass Road, it is designed to reflect the region’s traditional cotton weaving craft.

Most of the structural work, including roof installation, has been completed, while finishing work such as the station façade and platform flooring is now underway.

Part of India’s first Bullet Train corridor

Vadodara is one of the 12 stations on the 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor, India’s first high-speed rail project.

The route will connect Mumbai and Ahmedabad through Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.

Once operational, the Bullet Train is expected to reduce the travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to around 2 hours and 7 minutes.