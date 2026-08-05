The Reserve Bank of India, in its third bi-monthly Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of the ongoing financial year, has decided to keep the repo rate at which it lends to scheduled commercial banks unchanged at 5.25%. With this, the central bank has maintained the status quo on rate revision for the fourth time in a row.  

Now, let’s understand how the RBI rate influences the cost of borrowing in the economy. So when the RBI cuts the repo rate, banks reduce lending rates, making loans cheaper. When it raises the rate, borrowing becomes more expensive. Since the RBI has now kept the repo rate unchanged again, there is unlikely to be any immediate impact on home loan EMIs or other loan interest rates.

Now the impact on borrowers will depend on the nature of their home loans. If their loans are linked to external benchmarks such as the repo rate, they may not see any change in their EMIs. But those who have their loans linked to internal benchmarks like Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) might still see their banks tweaking the rate. 

“For households, this means little immediate change. Existing borrowers should not expect any relief in EMIs, while deposit rates are likely to remain broadly stable. The focus for families should now shift from anticipating rate cuts to managing the impact of inflation on monthly budgets,” said Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.

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How will an unchanged repo rate impact fixed deposit investors?

By keeping the repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, the RBI has supported stability in deposit rates. Public sector banks are currently offering around 6.6% to 6.75% on popular one to three-year fixed deposits, while private banks are offering roughly 6.3% to 7.5% for similar tenures. 

“Rather than investing the entire amount in a single FD, savers can consider laddering FDs by spreading deposits across different maturities. This provides periodic access to funds while reducing the risk of locking the entire corpus into one interest rate,” commented Shetty.

However, investors should evaluate returns after factoring in taxes and inflation, not just the headline FD rate.

Latest FD rates

Foreign BanksUp to 1 year1 to 2 years2 to 3 years3 to 5 yearsW.e.f
DBS Bank66.856.46.4May 06
Deutsche Bank576.256.25Jul 25
HSBC4.15.55.355.5Jul 17
Standard Chartered5.756.66.56.5Aug
PSU BanksUp to 1 year1 to 2 years2 to 3 years3 to 5 yearsW.e.f
Bank of Maharashtra5.256.655.255Jul 27
Bank of Baroda66.66.56.4Jun 12
Bank of India5.56.66.76.25May 18
Canara Bank5.56.66.256.25Mar 17
Central Bank of India6.56.76.256Jun 10
Indian Bank4.756.86.756.05Jun 05
Indian Overseas Bank5.56.66.46.1May 15
Punjab National Bank5.66.66.356.35Jun 01
Punjab & Sind Bank4.856.856.15.95Jun 16
State Bank of India5.96.456.46.3Dec 15
UCO Bank56.456.16Apr 01
Union Bank5.66.656.16Jun 01
Private Sector BanksUp to 1 year1 to 2 years2 to 3 years3 to 5 yearsW.e.f
Axis Bank5.756.56.56.5Jul 31
Bandhan Bank4.27.457.457.25Jun 20
CSB Bank6.757.356.55.75Apr 06
City Union Bank6.257.256.56.25Jun 16
DCB Bank6.57.57.57.5Jun 01
Dhanlaxmi Bank77.16.57.25Jul 23
Federal Bank66.66.46.7Jul 16
HDFC Bank5.756.456.456.5Mar 06
ICICI Bank5.56.36.456.5Jul 31
IDBI Bank5.86.456.56.35Feb 23
IDFC First Bank6.57.257.256.75Jul 25
IndusInd Bank6.25776.65Jul 24
J & K Bank66.87.36.75Jul 11
Karnataka Bank5.7576.156.15Jun 08
Kotak Bank66.86.86.4Jun 10
Karur Vysya Bank77.26.556.55Jun 08
RBL Bank6.057.27.27Sep 24
South Indian Bank5.96.66.86.2Jun 19
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank6.57.2576.7Apr 10
TNSC Bank6.857.67.16.85NA
Yes Bank6.5776.75Jun 02
Small Finance BanksUp to 1 year1 to 2 years2 to 3 years3 to 5 yearsW.e.f
AU Small Finance Bank6.357.17.47Jun 10
Equitas Small Finance Bank6.357.17.758Jun 16
ESAF Small Finance Bank67.757.756Jun 18
Jana Small Finance Bank77.387.77Jun 23
Suryoday Small Finance Bank6.57.68.17.9Mar 29
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank68.17.57.25May 05
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank67.87.257.55Jun 22

Data as on respective banks’ websites on 31 Jul 2026; compiled by BankBazaar. 

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How will an unchanged repo rate impact home loan borrowers?

The RBI’s decision to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% means home loan borrowers are likely to see little immediate change in lending rates. 

“Floating home loan rates currently range from about 7.0% to 9.4% at public sector banks and 7.3% to 9.3% at private banks, depending on the borrower’s credit profile. With the MPC indicating that inflation remains the key policy focus, borrowers should view the current rate environment as one of stability,” said Shetty.

Individuals should take a home loan by comparing lenders on spreads, processing charges and repayment flexibility rather than wait for a policy-led reduction in rates.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lowered the policy repo rate by a cumulative 125 basis points (bps) across 2025, bringing the rate down from 6.50% to 5.25%.

The cycle began with a 25-basis-point cut in February 2025, bringing the repo rate down from 6.50% to 6.25%. This was followed by another 25-basis-point reduction in April 2025, taking the benchmark rate to 6.00%.

In June 2025, the RBI delivered a larger-than-usual 50-basis-point cut, lowering the repo rate to 5.50% in a bid to support economic growth. The easing cycle concluded with a final 25-basis-point reduction in December 2025, bringing the repo rate to its current level of 5.25%. Since then, the central bank has maintained the repo rate at 5.25%, signalling a pause after the cumulative 125-basis-point easing cycle.

Here’s an example of the impact on borrowers of a 125 bps repo rate cut

Cumulative Impact of 125 bps repo rate cut on Rs.50 lakh loan
Original LoanLower Rate, Lower EMI
LoanRs 50,00,000.00Rs 50,00,000.00
Tenor240240
Rate8.50%7.25%
EMIRs 43,391.16Rs 39,518.80
Total InterestRs 54,13,878.80Rs 44,84,511.82
Interest SavedRs 0.00Rs 9,29,366.98
EMI SavedRs 0.00Rs 3,872.36
Numbers approximate. Actual numbers may depend on the borrower’s profile; Source: Bankbazaar.com

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. Any illustrations, examples, or return projections used in this article are for explanatory purposes only and do not guarantee actual investment outcomes. The views and opinions expressed by experts quoted in this article are their own and should not be considered investment recommendations. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any financial decisions. 

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