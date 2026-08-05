The US state of Massachusetts has declared August 15 as India Day, with Governor Maura Healey praising the Indian diaspora’s contributions to the American economy and society. The proclamation, signed on August 1, formally recognises the forthcoming 79th anniversary of India’s independence from British colonial rule in 1947.

On top of that, the historic moment particularly comes after the South Asian nation showed similar fervour in celebrating the USA’s 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence on July 4.

US Embassy and Consulates in India not only held high-profile public events to commemorate the festivities, but also rolled out a line of auto-rickshaws plastered with “Happy Birthday America” and “250 Years Old” banners featuring the images of the Statue of Liberty and US President Donald Trump onto the streets of the Indian capital, New Delhi. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US envoy Sergio Gor joined the ‘Freedom 250’ reception in Delhi in May, honouring strong bilateral ties between the two countries.

Massachusetts declares Aug 15 as India Day

The official state proclamation signed by Governor Maura Healey, Lt Governor Kimberley Driscoll and Secretary of the Commonwealth William Francis Galvin urged residents of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to take cognizance of the ‘India Day’ event on August 15 and participate accordingly in its observance.

The formal declaration note hails India as the “largest diaspora in the world”, with over 36 million people of Indian origin living in other countries and more than 5 million living in the US. It further recognised the South Asian-origin community’s contributions to the social, economic and civic health of America.

A proud moment for Massachusetts and the Indian-American community! 🇺🇸🇮🇳



Our heartfelt thanks to the @MassGovernor for:



➡️Proclaiming August 15, 2026, as India Day in Massachusetts.

➡️Recognizing the invaluable contributions of the Indian diaspora and its vital role in… pic.twitter.com/UUR5E2mkkd — IndiainBoston (@IndiainBoston) August 4, 2026

“The Indian-American population in Massachusetts has made significant contributions in fields such as medicine, science, technology, education, business and public service, enriching the cultural and economic fabric of the Commonwealth,” the proclamation states, as seen online. “The Indian American community across the Commonwealth of Massachusetts continues to honour this important occasion with events that celebrate India’s rich cultural heritage, democratic values, and enduring commitment to peace and progress.”

Michelle Wu, the Mayor of Boston, issued a similar proclamation, declaring August 15 as India Day. Simultaneously, she welcomed the opening of the new Indian Consulate in Boston.

According to the global research and advisory firm Neilsberg’s compilation of 2025 US Census Bureau estimates, Boston tops the list of US cities in Massachusetts with the largest Indian population (12,642). Meanwhile, the Bay State’s overall Indian population totals 138,962.

Massachusetts has been celebrating August 15 as India Day for multiple years now. The tradition is believed to have been set in motion in 2022, when then-Governor Charlie Baker issued the official proclamation. His successor, Maura Healey, has since followed suit.