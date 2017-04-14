Airtel answers Jio with 3 new 70-day offers: Rs 249, Rs 345 & Rs 399; from 1GB daily data to free calls, here’s what they offer

Airtel has taken on Reliance Jio with a new offer. Reliance Jio recently launched its Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, and Airtel has answered it by offering new plans. Here’s all you need to know.(Reuters)

Airtel has taken on Reliance Jio with a new offer. Reliance Jio recently launched its Dhan Dhana Dhan offer, and Airtel has answered it by offering a Rs 399 recharge plan which provides users with unlimited local and STD calls alongside 1GB 4G data daily. The plan is valid for 70 days. If you are an Airtel user, you will be able to check for the Rs 399 plan in ‘Best offers for you’ category in the MyAirtel app. The offer is present on the Airtel website also. There are a few other offers by Airtel. The Rs 345 plan has now increased the 1GB data limit per day to 2GB, while the unlimited local and STD calling features stay. Similarly, there is a Rs 549 plan which has unlimited local and STD call feature including 2.5GB data usage per day.

Under a new Rs 244 offer, Airtel users are able to avail 1GB data per day for 70 days. Airtel, on its website and app, says that this one comes with unlimited STD and local calls, yet there is a maximum limit of 300 minutes of free Airtel to Airtel calls daily, and 1200 minutes of free calls on the network per week. Meanwhile, in the Rs 399 pack, there is a limit of 3,000 minutes for the 70-day period. Calls made to the same network will have a limit of 300 minutes per day and 1,200 minutes per week.

Airtel also has some data only plans for Rs 29 and Rs 98. The Rs 29 plan offers 200MB 3G/4G data for 30 days, while users will get 1GB 2G data for 28 days if they recharge with Rs 98.

Additionally, talktime-only plans like Rs 90 and Rs 120 are also available. While Rs 120 recharge pack will provide customers with full talktime with unlimited validity and they will get Rs 83 talktime if they recharge with Rs 90.

The recharge options are available, but according to reports, they will be valid from April 15. It is also the date when Reliance Jio had kept as a deadline for its Summer Surprise offer, but they have now extended it with Dhan Dhana Dhan offer. Through the Summer Surprise offer, Jio was offering its customers free services for 84 days, which included 1 GB data per day upon payment of Rs 303 by April 15. However, on April 6, the company announced that since Trai has advised it to stop the offer, it has decided to do so but those who had come on board would continue to get the free services.

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel on April 13, dragged Reliance Jio to the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) alleging that the company had flouted the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (Trai) advise by not revoking its Summer Surprise offer announced on March 31.