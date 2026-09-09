Motorists travelling on key stretches of NH-48 and NH-53 in Gujarat are set to get smoother and safer journeys, with six-laning, flyovers, additional bridges and grade-separated structures planned to handle congestion and traffic bottlenecks.

The project covers crucial routes around Surat, Bharuch and Vadodara and is also likely to boost freight movement and connectivity towards Hazira Port.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stones for the projects yesterday, according to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Key points

-13.8 km Kamrej-Chalthan section of NH-48 to be six-laned.

-Abhava, Khajod and Mindhola Junctions on NH-53 to get grade-separated structures.

-Additional bridges and flyovers planned on the Vadodara-Surat section of NH-48.

-Projects target congestion, travel time, road safety and smoother traffic movement.

Kamrej-Chalthan: 13.8 km NH-48 stretch to get six lanes

For motorists using NH-48 around Surat, the 13.8 km Kamrej-Chalthan section will be expanded to six lanes, increasing traffic capacity and boosting connectivity between Kamrej, Chalthan and the Surat region.

As per the NHAI map shared on X, this project extends from Km 249+000 near Kamrej to Km 262+875 near Chalthan, passing through or near Vav, Umbhel, Valthan and Kadodara. It also marks the existing Surat-Bardoli Road and an ROB at km 262+550 near Chalthan.

(Photo source: NHAI/@NHAI_Official)

NHAI stated the project would enable “faster and smoother travel”. Service roads and better traffic segregation are also planned to ease congestion and enhance road safety.

Vadodara-Surat NH-48: Additional bridges and flyovers planned

Travellers on the Vadodara-Surat section of NH-48 are also likely to benefit from additional structures designed to tackle bottlenecks at existing narrow bridges.

NHAI underlined major bridges over the Tapi and the Narmada rivers. Its project also identifies bridge works over the Mahi, Rangav, Vishwamitri, Kim, Amli Khadi, Panj Khadi and Mindhola rivers.

(Photo source: NHAI/@NHAI_Official)

The map further marks flyovers at km 243+200 and km 242+330 along with a vehicular underpass and major bridge over the Por River.

NHAI stated the work would “ help eliminate capacity bottlenecks at existing narrow bridges” and enhance traffic flow and corridor capacity. Flyovers at identified blackspots are also intended to reduce traffic conflicts and accidents.

The improved corridor is expected to boost connectivity between Vadodara, Surat and Bharuch and facilitate passenger and freight movement.

NH-53: Three junctions targeted for smoother traffic

On NH-53, grade-separated structures are planned at Abhava, Khajod and Mindhola Junctions to reduce traffic disturbances and allow vehicles to move through key junctions more efficiently.

The NHAI also mentions a flyover in Khajod, aimed at addressing traffic conflicts at an identified blackspot.

(Photo source: NHAI/@NHAI_Official)

NHAI states the project would “ensure uninterrupted traffic flow, reduce congestion and travel time for commuters.”

Better connectivity towards Hazira Port

The NH-53 works are also expected to boost connectivity towards Hazira Port by facilitating smoother movement of local and through traffic.

Taken together, the three projects target some of the key pressure points on these Gujarat highway stretches-limited road capacity, traffic conflicts and narrow bridge bottlenecks at busy conflicts. Once completed, the planned works are intended to provide smoother and safer journeys while improving the movement of goods across the region.