Reliance Jio set for mass market push, to launch 4G phone by August

By- Rishi Ranjan Kala

Aiming to penetrate the mass market, Reliance Jio is likely to launch its much awaited 4G feature phone either later this month or around August 15. It is also expected to introduce its new mobile tariff plans. The launch of 4G feature phones would be in phased manner and it is expected that in the first phase some 10-11 lakh phones would hit the market, the same which the company did when it first introduced its Lyf brand of 4G smartphones. Sources said that the announcement about the launch of 4G feaure phones could be made at Reliance Industries’ AGM scheduled on July 21 in Mumbai. Last year, RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani had announced the commercial launch of Jio at the company’s AGM on September 1. Jio started operations from September 5.

On the price of the handset, sources said that the landed price of the device could be in the range of Rs 1,800, but Jio is likely to bring it within the range of Rs 1,300-1,500. Jio did not respond to an e-mail query on the subject. The handset will be marketed under Lyf brand of phones and will be sold through the Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail stores.

The handset is likely to have a 512 MB RAM and will have an internal storage of 4 GB and will come with a SD card slot for expanding storage. It will sport a 2 megapixel camera. The phones will be WiFi enabled and come with near field communications (NFC) technology, which will help the user to make digital transactions. Jio has already tested the 4G feature phone at its facilities in Chennai and some other centres.