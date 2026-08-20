Western Railway has decided to extend the Sabarmati-Jammu Tawi-Sabarmati Express up to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, providing passengers with direct rail connectivity to the pilgrimage destination.

According to Western Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek, Train No. 19223 Sabarmati-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express will leave Sabarmati at 10:25 am daily and reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 6:55 pm the following day. The extended service will come into effect for journeys starting October 18, 2026.

On the return leg, Train No. 19224 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Sabarmati Express will depart from Katra at 4:50 am daily and arrive at Sabarmati at 2:05 pm the next day. The extension will apply from journeys commencing October 20, 2026.

Sabarmati-Katra Express to get additional halts

Following the extension, the trains will have additional stoppages at Samba and Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan stations. Train No. 19223 will also stop at Bari Brahman. The service will continue to operate daily.

The extension will provide another direct rail option for passengers travelling from Gujarat towards the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir.

Timings of six trains to change

Western Railway will also revise the timings of six other trains following the extension of Train Nos. 19223/19224 to Katra.

Train No. 19415 Sabarmati-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express will arrive at Jammu Tawi at 4:05 am and depart at 4:15 am, before reaching Katra at 6:25 am, with effect from journeys starting October 25, 2026.

The Jammu Tawi timings of Train No. 12919 Dr Ambedkar Nagar-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Malwa Express will also change from journeys beginning October 18. It will arrive at Jammu Tawi at 2:15 pm and depart at 2:20 pm.

Similarly, Train Nos. 12471, 12473, 12475 and 12477 Swaraj Express services originating from Bandra Terminus, Gandhidham, Hapa and Jamnagar, respectively, will have revised Jammu Tawi timings. These trains will arrive at Jammu Tawi at 2:32 pm and depart at 2:37 pm, with the changes taking effect on different dates between October 18 and October 24.

Bookings for affected trains to reopen

Western Railway said bookings for Train Nos. 19223, 12919, 12471, 12473, 12475 and 12477, which had been temporarily suspended for operational reasons, will reopen from August 21, 2026, for journeys beginning October 7.

Reservations will subsequently be available according to the applicable 60-day Advance Reservation Period (ARP).