South Western Railway will operate special trains between Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru (SMVT Bengaluru) and Belagavi to accommodate the additional passenger rush. South Eastern Railway has announced a change in the terminal of the Howrah-Mysuru-Howrah Weekly Superfast Express, which will now originate from and terminate at Shalimar instead of Howrah.

Bengaluru-Belagavi special trains on August 20, 22

Train No. 06551 SMVT Bengaluru-Belagavi Express Special will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 7 pm on August 20 and August 22, 2026, and reach Belagavi at 8:25 am the following day.

On the return journey, Train No. 06552 Belagavi-SMVT Bengaluru Express Special will leave Belagavi at 5:30 pm on August 21 and August 23 and arrive at SMVT Bengaluru at 5 am the next day.

The special trains will stop at Chikbanavar, Tumakuru, Arsikere, Birur, Davangere, Harihar, SMM Haveri, SSS Hubballi, Dharwad, Alnavar, Londa and Khanapur in both directions.

19-coach special train to operate on Bengaluru-Belagavi route

The Bengaluru-Belagavi special service will have 19 coaches, comprising 10 Sleeper Class coaches, seven General Second Class coaches and two Second Class-cum-Luggage/Divyangjan coaches.

The additional services are aimed at providing more travel options for passengers during the period of increased demand.

Howrah-Mysuru Express terminal shifted to Shalimar

Separately, South Eastern Railway has notified a change in the terminal of Train Nos. 22817/22818 Howrah-Mysuru-Howrah Weekly Superfast Express. The trains will use Shalimar instead of Howrah as their originating and terminating station.

Train No. 22817 Shalimar-Mysuru Weekly Superfast Express will originate from Shalimar from the journey commencing October 30, 2026. It will depart at 4:10 pm, replacing the existing 4 pm departure from Howrah.

In the return direction, Train No. 22818 Mysuru-Shalimar Weekly Superfast Express will terminate at Shalimar from the journey commencing November 1, 2026. It will reach Shalimar at 10:40 am, instead of arriving at Howrah at 11:10 am.

There will be no change in the timings between Mysuru and Santragachi in either direction, according to the railway notification.