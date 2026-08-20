In 2026, building a strong brand in the fast-growing quick commerce market is no longer about being the loudest… or the fastest.

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently suspended 14 licences of quick commerce dark stores across the state following an August 2026 inspection drive targeting hygiene and safety violations. For the sector that processes over 9.5 million daily orders, and is expected to reach $40 billion by 2030, maintaining hygiene standards isn’t just about ticking compliance boxes; it’s a crucial “cost” of customer satisfaction.

Up until now the biggest USP for quick commerce brands was speed and convenience, allowing them to quickly supersede consumer purchase behaviour that centred around the neighbourhood kirana store or supermarket. This shift in behaviour meant the consumer had also outsourced vigilance to the q-comm platform.

“Speed has become increasingly commoditised,” says Rutu Mody Kamdar, founder, Jigsaw Brand Consultants. “Earlier, we picked a tomato and checked it. Or looked at the expiry date on a packet. Today, we trust the platform to do that for us.” Players face safety challenges in their back-of-house areas, including warehouses, refrigerators, and freezers. The next layer of competition, she says, could involve showing consumers what they cannot currently see — that is, how products are stored, handled, checked and monitored.

Rising consumer expectation, emerging regulation and digital monitoring tools have raised the bar, and for good reason. One lapse in hygiene can lead to regulatory action and worse, it can damage hard-earned trust. A few incidents might not permanently change behaviour, but repeated lapses can quickly erode confidence, say experts.

Yasin Hamidani, director, Media Care Brand Solutions, notes that for these platforms, hygiene is not merely an operational issue, but has become a brand reputation issue. “Quick commerce has built its entire proposition around trust, and consumers order food and groceries without checking where they are stored. Hygiene violations become particularly damaging because they expose what is otherwise an invisible part of the customer journey,” says Hamidani.

As networks grow into thousands of stores, maintaining consistent standards will become more challenging, and therefore can be a genuine competitive advantage.

Keeping the faith

With speed and assortment becoming table stakes, industry leaders expect that differentiation will now come from the confidence consumers have in the entire fulfilment process. Anjana Ghosh, managing director of business consultancy Scale Sherpas, points out that the answer to the current wave of safety violations doesn’t lie in merely addressing concerns flagged by regulators. Hygiene needs to be built into the operating model from procurement and receiving inventory to storage, temperature control, handling and last-mile dispatch. “There also needs to be greater accountability at the dark-store level, because a brand promise is ultimately experienced at the point where the product is picked and packed,” she notes.

Consumers will increasingly want to know not just how fast something will arrive, but how responsibly it has been stored and handled. Ghosh suggests that quick commerce players communicate their hygiene protocols more proactively so as to reassure consumers and maintain trust.

These platforms are also in a race to hire food safety supervisors and technical staff to ensure that there is compliance with all regulations. Earlier this week, FE reported that there is an available pool of 1-1.2 million active certified food safety supervisors, while the requirement stands at 1.3 to1.5 million currently, posing a shortfall challenge for these platforms.

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This current situation presents learnings not just for quick commerce but also for the entire retail sector, argues Devangshu Dutta, founder & CEO, Third Eyesight. The retail sector must clearly invest not only in the right storage and monitoring equipment, but also in ensuring adequate training for staff at each location, he says.

“India has enough laws and regulations defining good practice, but industry compliance across retail and consumer products has not been uniform. Today activist consumers and proactive government officials are putting products and practices under a microscope for all to see, and reputational damage travels at the speed of viral social media posts,” he remarks, noting that the “uninstall app” instruction is just a tap away for the consumer.