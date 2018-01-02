Playing on FOMO, BMS gains

Dialling up the fear of missing out factor that plagues the current youth generation, BookMyShow presents itself funny side up for the audience’s benefit.

The Ad

The ad film begins with a young couple faced with a houseful sign at the movie ticket counter. The lady is not happy at the man’s fault for not having booked the tickets in advance. Not having seen the movie takes over the man’s life as no matter what setting he finds himself in, he tries to make himself sound current on the latest Salman Khan movie. He interjects, “Yaar woh chhod, bhai ke biceps dekhe?” He does this in office, gym, a clinic, over a call and also murmurs in his sleep. The film encourages people to stop faking inclusion and to opt for bookings on BookMyShow instead.

Target Audience

Hindi-speaking markets

Business Objective

To increase awareness for BookMyShow and the benefits associated with transacting online on the platform.

The Appeal

Functional

Emotional

Sensorial

The situational, slapstick humour makes the ad film stand out. And it helps that the ad rides on the back of a mega film star who particularly clicks with the masses.

Competitive Edge

Its light humour and call to action will help it register in the audience’s mind. Not to mention, there aren’t too many movie booking platforms that are currently advertising (not counting the likes of Paytm which are more generic in their offerings).

Tone of Voice

Funny

Verdict

To those already familiar and comfortable with the brand, the TVC will build further association and can also work as a reminder. To the uninitiated or elusive consumer, it’s an invitation to enroll by presenting the very-millennial concern, the fear of missing out (FOMO). The film keeps its humour and message simple. It presents the worst case scenarios of not being a BookMyShow user and how utterly frustrating/embarrassing it can be having to make small talk when you have not seen a movie everyone else seems to be excited about. BookMyShow has always had a quirky style of advertising. Remember the Mood Kiya, Book Kiya campaign? The current TVC sticks to that style. The brand in question, on the mass communication front, doesn’t seem to be competing directly with any brand. The ones that work solely on the movie ticket booking space either prioritise advertising in cinemas or they focus on digital. Then there are players like Paytm that do have movie ticket booking as a service but their communication doesn’t focus on this one aspect. The film is intending to reach a ‘Hindi-speaking audience’ as the brand informs. To this end, it is looking to leverage the buzz around the recent Salman Khan-starrer, trying to attract the attention of the mass target audience that prefers the actor’s movies.

Rating: 7/10

Agency: BBH India

Brand: BookMyShow

Campaign: Bhai ke Biceps

Production House: Early Man Films

