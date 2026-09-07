A 44-km stretch of National Highway-27 between Jhansi and Orai in Uttar Pradesh is set for a major upgrade, with the existing four-lane road to be expanded into a six-lane divided highway.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has invited bids for the first package of the project, covering 44.085 km between Sijwaha Tiraha near Jhansi and Sultanpura village. The project is estimated to cost Rs. 1,453.66 crore and will be developed under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM). The tender was opened on September 1, 2026, and companies can submit their bids until October 21, 2026.

Which part of the highway will get wider?

The first package will cover a 44-km stretch of NH-27 from Sijwaha Tiraha near Jhansi to Sultanpura village. Under the project, the existing four-lane highway will be expanded into a six-lane divided carriageway, giving vehicles more road space and improving traffic flow along this section.

The work will be taken up under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), with a private developer to be selected through the bidding process.

Why is this highway upgrade important?

The Jhansi-Orai route is part of NH-27, an important highway running through Uttar Pradesh. NHAI records show that the wider Jhansi-Orai section covers around 135.4 km, from Km 90 to Km 225, and was developed as a four-lane highway.

As traffic on the route grows, the additional lanes are expected to provide more space for vehicles and help the highway handle higher volumes more efficiently.

How the project could benefit road users

For people travelling between Jhansi, Chirgaon and Orai, the wider highway could make journeys more comfortable by giving traffic additional road space.

The improvement could also help reduce pressure on the existing four-lane road, particularly as vehicle movement increases over time. For freight operators, the additional capacity could support smoother movement of goods along NH-27. For the wider Bundelkhand region, the project is expected to strengthen road connectivity and improve the capacity of an important east-west highway link.