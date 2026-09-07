To meet additional travel demand and ensure passenger convenience, Western Railway has extended the trips of several Special Trains running on Special Fare. These include services connecting Mumbai–Ahmedabad and Mumbai–Indore, giving passengers more travel options on these routes.

The extended services will run until the last week of November. Check the full schedule, routes, frequency, and key stoppages of these trains below.

Train No. Train Name Frequency Extended up to 09087 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Special Weekly (Wednesday) 25.11.2026 09088 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Special Weekly (Thursday) 26.11.2026 09079 Mumbai Central – Indore Special Bi-Weekly (Sunday & Tuesday) 29.11.2026 09080 Indore – Mumbai Central Special Bi-Weekly (Monday & Wednesday) 30.11.2026 09085 Mumbai Central – Indore Special Bi-Weekly (Monday & Friday) 27.11.2026 09086 Indore – Mumbai Central Special Bi-Weekly (Tuesday & Saturday) 28.11.2026

Mumbai–Ahmedabad special train: Schedule, Frequency

The special train between Mumbai Central and Ahmedabad (Train No. 09087) will run weekly on Wednesdays, with services extended up to November 25, 2026. Its return service, Train No. 09088, will operate from Ahmedabad to Mumbai Central on Thursdays up to November 26, 2026.

The additional services will give passengers travelling between Mumbai and Ahmedabad another option, particularly for those planning journeys later in the year.

ALSO READ Western Railway extends special trains till November 30; check full list before booking

Mumbai–Indore Special trains: Schedule, frequency, routes

Western Railway has also extended four Special Train services between Mumbai Central and Indore. These trains will operate on different days of the week, providing passengers with additional choices for travel between Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Special train stoppages

The special trains between Mumbai and Indore will have stoppages at Mumbai Central, Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara Junction, Dahod, Ratlam Junction, Ujjain Junction and Indore Junction.

This route connects major urban centres across Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, making the extended services useful for passengers travelling between these regions.

Booking open for extended special trains

Western Railway stated that booking for the extended trips of Train Nos. 09087, 09088, 09079, 09080, 09085 and 09086 are open at PRS counters as well as through the IRCTC website. All six services will continue to operate as Special Trains on Special Fare.