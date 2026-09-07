Pune railway station is set for a major capacity expansion with around Rs 442 crore sanctioned for passenger amenities and traffic infrastructure, as the railway division looks to accommodate longer trains, increase the number of platforms and create room for more services, reported The Indian Express.

The redevelopment comes as the station currently handles around 150 trains a day, with officials expecting the capacity to rise by about 20 additional services once the planned works are completed.

The investment comprises Rs 202.39 crore under customer amenities and Rs 239.64 crore under traffic facilities. The works include six new platforms, extensions to existing platforms, additional platform and stabling lines, a third main line towards Hadapsar, foot overbridges, a skywalk, lifts, escalators and an electronic interlocking system. The development projects under the Pune division are expected to take around three years to complete.

The expansion is aimed not only at handling more trains but also at improving the movement of longer rakes through the station. At present, only two platforms at Pune can accommodate full-length trains, prompting the railway division to extend other platforms and upgrade the yard infrastructure.

Rs 442 crore investment split across passenger, traffic works

Of the Rs 202.39 crore sanctioned for customer amenities, Rs 129.57 crore has been earmarked for developing platforms 7/8, 9/10 and 11/12. The work will also include foot overbridges, a skywalk, lifts, escalators and other passenger facilities.

Another Rs 37.12 crore has been sanctioned for the maintenance and improvement of platforms 1 to 6, including flooring, painting, toilet repairs and drainage works. The division has also allocated Rs 22.13 crore for a permanent holding area and Rs 13.57 crore for a new parcel office.

Separately, Rs 239.64 crore under traffic facilities has been sanctioned for the yard redevelopment. This package covers the extension of platforms 2/3, 4/5 and 6, construction of two additional platform lines and new stabling lines for trains that are not in service.

Pune station to go from 6 to 12 platforms

The scale of the expansion was highlighted by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in June while flagging off the Pune-Sai Nagar Shirdi Express. He said the number of platforms at Pune station would be increased from six to 12, significantly expanding its ability to handle passenger and train movements.

The development is also linked to the wider expansion of railway infrastructure in the Pune division. At Hadapsar station, three platforms have already been modernised and a fourth has been added, enabling the station to handle five additional trains a day.

With around 150 trains currently originating, terminating or passing through Pune station daily, the additional infrastructure is expected to provide greater flexibility for scheduling and handling more services.

New tracks, stabling lines to improve train movement

The traffic infrastructure package also includes a third main line between the Ghorpadi Coach Maintenance Complex, Pune, and Hadapsar. New stabling lines will provide additional space to temporarily park trains when they are not in operation.

The yard is also being upgraded to support heavier and longer train operations. The existing 52-kg rail layout is being upgraded to a 60-kg layout as part of the works, while signalling, telecommunications and overhead equipment are also being modernised.

Officials have indicated that more infrastructure blocks are expected as the yard redevelopment progresses. Platforms will be commissioned after associated connectivity infrastructure, including foot overbridges and circulating areas, is completed.

Electronic interlocking to strengthen safety

A key part of the yard upgrade is the replacement of the existing route relay interlocking system with electronic interlocking. The new system is expected to improve the coordination of train movements and reduce the possibility of conflicting routes being set.

Hemant Kumar Behera, Divisional Commercial Manager, said the yard redevelopment is being prioritised, particularly the expansion of platforms so that more of them can accommodate full-length trains. He said the work is being carried out in phases along with other infrastructure upgrades.

Behera also said signal and telecommunication and overhead equipment works were taken up during three infrastructure blocks, alongside the replacement of the DDS point and the upgrade from a 52-kg to a 60-kg rail layout in the Pune yard, as reported by The Indian Express.

Alandi to get Mega Coaching Terminal

The Pune railway expansion is part of a broader infrastructure push in Maharashtra. Vaishnaw has said around Rs 23,900 crore has been allocated for railway development in the state this year.

A separate Mega Coaching Terminal at Alandi has also been announced. The facility will be developed on existing railway land and is planned to have nine platforms and 17 stabling lines, providing additional infrastructure to support train operations in the Pune region.