Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has warned social media creators against attaching mobile phones to the windows of moving Metro trains to record videos, after the unusual filming trend gained popularity online.

The practice involves fixing smartphones to Metro coach windows while trains are in motion, with creators using the setup to produce staged or choreographed reels. DMRC said such filming is not allowed on its premises and warned that those found recording such videos could face action.

Viral reels raise safety concerns

The corporation said it had noticed social media creators placing their phones on Metro train windows to capture footage while the train was moving.

“The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has noticed that some social media content creators are pasting their mobile phones on the Metro train windows and shooting videos with the moving train,” the statement read.

DMRC flagged the potential risks to both commuters and the devices being used for filming.

“This act can cause inconvenience or even Injury to other passengers and can damage the mobile phone devices of the users.”

The Metro operator said it was taking the practice seriously and would take action against creators caught carrying out such shoots.

“DMRC authorities are viewing this with all seriousness and if any content creator is caught indulging in such a shoot, necessary action shall be taken.”

How the phone-on-window trend works

The trend, which originated overseas, has since been replicated by social media creators in India. Typically, a smartphone is fixed to the glass of a Metro coach, sometimes using a suction mount, to capture footage of the moving train and people inside or outside the frame.

Several versions of the videos are deliberately staged. In one format, the creator appears to leave a phone behind as the train starts moving before running after it. Other videos show a phone being positioned outside the window while the person remains inside the coach.

In some cases, another passenger holds the phone during the recording and retrieves it after the shoot. One viral video by a local creator reportedly crossed 135 million views, after which similar clips began appearing at different Delhi Metro stations.

Why Metro authorities are stepping in

DMRC’s intervention comes amid concerns over the safety implications of the trend, despite some of the videos being staged. The corporation has highlighted the possibility of injury or inconvenience to passengers and damage to the smartphones being used for filming.

The advisory concluded with a direct instruction to creators: “Therefore, the content creators are hereby directed to not shoot such videos within the Delhi Metro premises.”

ALSO READ Patna Metro Line 2 underground section moves ahead with Rs 121 crore electrical works



DMRC has asked creators to refrain from making such videos inside Metro premises and warned that those who continue with the practice could face “necessary action.”