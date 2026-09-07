Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav recently announced that the state government is focusing on expanding modern mobility infrastructure. The CM said that the Yatri Parivahan Vision Summit-2026, scheduled in Indore on September 11 and 12, will focus on shaping a convenient, sustainable and environment-friendly mobility system in the state. He said Madhya Pradesh aims to ensure comfortable, reliable and accessible mobility for every passenger.

Madhya Pradesh to focus on green, safe mobility

Yadav said public-private partnerships (PPPs) can help make public transport services more modern, efficient and environmentally sustainable. He added that the summit will work towards developing a clear roadmap for the future of passenger mobility in the state.

The summit will bring together experts, investors and policymakers to discuss ways to expand and strengthen the Mukhyamantri Sugan Parivahan Seva and explore the role of PPPs in the initiative.

Summit to explore investment, connectivity opportunities

Discussions at the event will focus on identifying opportunities for greener mobility, improving passenger safety and strengthening connectivity across Madhya Pradesh.

The government said the summit is expected to help attract fresh investments and partnerships while supporting the development of a more organised, sustainable and technology-enabled passenger mobility system in the state.



