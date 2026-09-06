Passengers travelling on the Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central-Indore routes will continue to get additional train options through November, with Western Railway extending the trips of six pairs of train services to meet additional travel demand.

As per the official update shared by Western Railway on X, the extension covers three pairs of special trains. One pair interlinks Mumbai Central and Ahmedabad, whereas the other two pairs operate between Mumbai Central and Indore.

Depending on the service, the extended trip will continue until November 25-30, 2026. Booking for the extended trips is already open at Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters and on the IRCTC website.

Which Western Railway special trains have been extended?

Passengers can check and verify train numbers, routes, extension dates and operating days below:

Train No. Route Frequency Extended up to 09087 Mumbai Central–Ahmedabad Special Weekly (Wednesday) Nov 25, 2026 09088 Ahmedabad–Mumbai Central Special Weekly (Thursday) Nov 26, 2026 09079 Mumbai Central–Indore Special Bi-weekly (Sunday & Tuesday) Nov 29, 2026 09080 Indore–Mumbai Central Special Bi-weekly (Monday & Wednesday) Nov 30, 2026 09085 Mumbai Central–Indore Special Bi-weekly (Monday & Friday) Nov 27, 2026 09086 Indore–Mumbai Central Special Bi-weekly (Tuesday & Saturday) Nov 28, 2026

Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad passengers get weekly special trains

Passengers travelling between Mumbai Central and Ahmedabad will continue to have a weekly special train option in both directions. Train No. 09087 Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Special will run on Wednesdays, with its trips extended up to November 25.

In the return direction, Train No. 09088 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central Special will operate on Thursdays and has been extended up to November 26.

Two trains extended on Mumbai Central-Indore route

Passengers travelling between Mumbai Central and Indore will also have the option of two pairs of bi-weekly special trains under the extension.

Train No. 09079 Mumbai Central- Indore Special will run on Sundays and Tuesdays up to November 29. In its return journey, Train No. 09080 Indore-Mumbai Central Special will operate on Mondays and Wednesdays till November 30.

The other pair consist of Train No. 09085 Mumbai-Central-Indore Special, which will run on Mondays and Fridays up to November 27 and Train No. 09086 Indore-Mumbai Central Special, which will operate on Tuesdays and Saturdays up to November 28.

Booking for extended trips is open

Western Railway stated that booking for the extended trips of Train Nos. 09079, 09087, 09088, 09080, 09085 and 09086 is open at all PRS counters and on the IRCTC website. Western Railway has also specified that the extended services will continue to operate as special trains, with special fares applicable.

Passengers who want information about stoppages, train composition and halt timings and train composition can check the Indian Railways enquiry portal.